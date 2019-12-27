Nebraska’s first hospital dedicated to the complete care and treatment of orthopaedic patients is the only orthopaedic system in Nebraska recognized in 2019 by Becker's Hospital Review as one of “100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs.”
“We know we have something remarkable happening here, and for our reputation to precede us nationally is a great testament to the work we’ve done,” said Levi Scheppers, CEO of OrthoNebraska.
Becker’s praised OrthoNebraska for creating “raving fans among those it treats. In a survey of Medicare patients, 92% said they would recommend OrthoNebraska Hospital, compared with 72% at the national average. The hospital takes a customized approach to joint replacements and earned recognition as a Nebraska Center of Excellence for knee and hip replacements by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.”
“This type of elite level care is available close to home,” Scheppers said. “People don’t need to travel hundreds of miles to be seen by the best in their field. You have access to the absolute best orthopaedic surgeons right here in Nebraska and western Iowa.”
The state’s largest and most comprehensive group of orthopaedic sub-specialists, OrthoNebraska performs roughly 10,000 orthopaedic procedures annually and prides itself on providing a highly personalized approach to the entire patient experience.
“We do more orthopaedic procedures and care for more orthopaedic patients than anyone else in town, and that allows us to be highly focused,” said OrthoNebraska’s Dr. Charles Burt. “As a physician, not only can I rest assured that the people around me — our teams — are focused on the same things, but it also allows me to focus my practice even further. Within orthopaedics, we can sub-specialize to be true experts at our work.”
Burt, whose practice centers on the knee and hip, is one of OrthoNebraska’s founding physicians. Ever since the hospital opened in 2004, he said, the priority has been “recruiting people who care a lot about taking great care of patients and then ensuring those people have the freedom to sculpt this place into a facility they want to recommend to their friends, family and the community.”
Scheppers said that’s where it begins and ends — the people who power OrthoNebraska.
“Everyone — from nurses to physicians — delivers that unmatched experience, carries out our extremely high-standards for quality and, all the while, is incredibly safe in doing so,” he said. “We work hard to remove the confusion that can sometimes come with healthcare and help you navigate the entire experience. It’s not an initiative or a push from leadership. It’s just who we are.”
To ensure the hospital remains at the leading edge, Scheppers said, OrthoNebraska is continually investing in its people, providing tools they need to improve outcomes and processes. The organization also listens to the needs of the community and responds. OrthoNebraska’s Orthopaedic Urgent Care — open to walk-ins seven days a week — is just one example.
“Our patients desired greater access to our specialists and not just during normal business hours, but on the weekends and late into the afternoon on weekdays,” Scheppers said.
OrthoNebraska’s recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review was based on several quality and patient satisfaction metrics, including CareChex rankings, Healthgrades awards, Leapfrog, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Blue Distinction specialty care designation, The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and the hospital’s reputation for innovation in orthopedic care.
Burt said the distinction “is confirmation that our approach to high-quality, cost-effective care — with an unmatched patient experience — is a valuable asset to our community. We intend to bring our standard of care and our services to more and more people in the future.”