Midland University has launched a campus-wide digital learning initiative that puts Apple devices in the hands of more than 1,000 full-time undergraduate students this semester.
For the roll-out of Midland 1:1, the university created a special tech-oriented space on the Fremont campus, complete with iPad kiosks, Apple TVs, contemporary furniture, and a fresh fruit smoothie bar.
“The Midland 1:1 roll-out event was a profound success," said Midland University President Jody Horner. “We wanted to build excitement … and felt that hosting a special event would help generate the shared feeling of creative innovation across campus, especially for our student body.”
Midland 1:1 centers on the University’s institutional core value of learning and developing citizens who can respond to an ever-changing world — one that is dependent on technology — by enhancing learning resources and embracing the digital experience of already tech-engaged classrooms.
“Thanks to the continued support from Apple, our faculty, staff, and generous donors, we have been empowered to facilitate creative teaching and learning across every program, department, and organization for dynamic impact,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Susan Kruml. “Through our Midland 1:1 program, we are able to provide universal access to a common set of learning technologies that inspire exploration and discovery.” Additional program benefits include personalized learning, improved collaboration, enhanced technological and digital fluency, greater connectivity and mobility.
The Apple devices have been provided to every full-time, undergraduate student in Fremont at no cost and are considered part of their college education, thanks to generous Midland donor support.
Since the initial program announcement, the University has focused on the facilitation of Apple Professional Learning (APL) for faculty members to ensure optimal success, both in and out of the classroom.
As part of on-going training sessions with Apple, faculty have taken part in eight APL development days, three workshops, office open hours training, and "Appy Hours" to become Apple Teacher Certified.
Midland University has additionally invested in more than fifty Apple TVs for use in classrooms and shared spaces across campus for consistent digital accessibility. The University also upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities to increase network bandwidth.
Acknowledging the benefits of peer-to-peer learning, Midland has also invested in the implementation of a student-lead Apple technology support structure for students to become hardware and software experts and support peers as a second tier of existing IT help-desk service resources.
The university maintains an active ambition to achieve recognition as the first Apple Distinguished University in Nebraska.
ABOUT MIDLAND UNIVERSITY
Founded in 1883, Midland University is a liberal arts college providing relevant opportunities in more than 30 academic areas, four graduate programs and a variety of professional studies programs to students at both their Fremont and Omaha locations. Recently recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as the ninth fastest-growing private, nonprofit baccalaureate institution in the country, Midland takes a modern approach to liberal arts education. Its innovative approach of working from the marketplace back provides students with the relevant skills to lead in the world with purpose.