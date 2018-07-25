Creating the look you love for the interior of a home or business is never as easy as a do-it-yourselfer might expect.
There simply are too many choices and details for a novice to negotiate confidently – and with excellent results. Even if you have a flair for decorating, you’re bound to find yourself challenged, conflicted, maybe even paralyzed with fear, during the decision-making process.
For someone considering new home construction or a major remodel, the exercise can be especially daunting. And costly.
“Where do you start? There’s so much out there. It’s overwhelming,” says Diane Gernstein, Allied Member ASID, and partner at Interiors Joan and Associates.
The best time to enlist an interior designer is when you’re thinking about a major project, says Kris Patton, ASID. “That’s your cue to call.”
Interiors Joan and Associates is a full-service interior design firm with showrooms in Omaha and Lincoln. This year, it’s celebrating 55 years of creating beautiful, comfortable interiors in homes and businesses in a collaborative process that’s as easy as it is enjoyable.
With 14 designers between the firm’s two locations, you’re assured of being paired with someone who fits your needs and your personality, says Lindi Janulewicz, marketing.
“All of our designers are accredited by ASID, the American Society of Interior Designers," she says. Continuing education and trips to leading product markets help the designers keep up with industry standards as well as trends. And for added measure, “We have an extraordinary team, including our support staff. Everyone here works incredibly hard to make sure our clients’ projects are top priority. ”
Designers are trained to make their customer's vision a reality.
"We build a relationship with you, we work to understand your needs and desires, then we put a plan together and we execute the plan, down to the most minute details,” says Kris Patton, ASID.
Several designers have been with the firm for 20 years or more. “We’re family. The longevity of our team speaks for our culture, our work ethic and our business model,” says Janulewicz.
Many times, the team will work with a client over many years on numerous projects, says Nancy Pesavento, ASID.
“We may help them with their starter home, and then as they grow, we grow with them,'' she says. "It’s important to understand what they want to invest and we can give them direction as their priorities change.”
Relationship-building between client and designer is at the heart of any experience with Interiors Joan and Associates. It’s all about discovering the style that best fits your taste and the way you like to live.
“We save clients time and money because we know their needs and desires before we begin and we have a command of the resources and products available for any given project," says Pesavento, a partner with the firm. “We also are a knowledgeable liaison between client, builder and architect.”
Patton adds, “We handle many things in conjunction with the builder, architect and contractors. Sometimes we even offer ideas the client or builder hasn’t considered.”
For those in project conception mode, “We can connect you with a builder or contractor, help you revise a floor plan, select hardscapes, finishes and paints, and provide solutions you may never have considered,” says Patton.
Pesavento says it is their job to think outside the box.
“We do our best work when a client trusts us to give them what we think is perfect for their space,'' she says. "It’s one of the biggest investments a client will make in their lifetime. The trust factor is huge.”
But rest assured: “We’re not here to spend your very last dollar,” Patton says. “We spend your money like it’s our money.”
Designing with clients in mind
The design team at Interiors Joan and Associates operates with the motto: “On track. On time. On budget.”
Lindi Janulewicz, marketing, says this is what you can expect when you enlist the firm’s services:
- We design to meet our client’s lifestyles and needs.
- We start by building a relationship with our client.
- We move forward once we have an understanding of our client’s needs and desires, coupled with their trust to create something they’ll love.
- We surround ourselves with expert resources and use those relationships, plus our own tools and expertise, to deliver on expectations from start to finish.
- Our portfolio speaks for itself. We’re known for our ‘wow factor’ – the exclamation point at a project’s completion.
