The potential of a strong team is top-of-mind at OrthoNebraska. The Omaha Storm Chasers, Omaha Lancers, Elkhorn Athletic Association and a host of other local athletic programs all rely on the organization’s orthopedic and sports medicine expertise.
Over the years, OrthoNebraska has built several teams of its own, including a comprehensive spine team. The latest recruit is Omaha native Noah Porter, M.D., a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon.
“Bringing me on completes a robust line of treatment providers that can address spine patients – from the most conservative and non-invasive treatments to highly complex reconstructive and revision surgeries,” Dr. Porter says.
He joins George Greene M.D., a board-certified neurological surgeon, and Matthew Hahn, M.D., who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation (physiatry). Also a published researcher, Dr. Hahn focuses on nonsurgical options, including COOLIEFradiofrequency ablation and spine injections, to help patients manage back pain.
“Most patients require conservative care, which consists of physical therapy, medication management, injection care and other minimally-invasive interventional techniques,” Dr. Hahn says. “If surgery is going to be the best option to help them get better, they’re going to be well cared for by Dr. Porter or Dr. Greene.”
Dr. Greene followed his father into the field of neurosurgery. He’s been practicing in the Omaha area since 1991 and at OrthoNebraska since 2017.
“It’s always wonderful to have a newly-trained physician join the group," Dr. Greene says. “Dr. Porter’s arrival provides an opportunity to grow our practice in terms of manpower, and also, intellect.”
Dr. Porter graduated from Creighton University’s School of Medicine and completed orthopedic surgery residency training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which included experience at OrthoNebraska. He then completed a year-long spine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he served as Clinical Instructor of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Drawn back to OrthoNebraska by its “very patient-focused care specific to musculoskeletal conditions,” he treats back and neck pain, numbness, weakness or other symptoms originating in the neck or back, and specializes in cervical, thoracic or lumbar spine surgery.
Dr. Greene sees patients with a wide range of neurosurgical diseases involving the brain, spine and peripheral nerves. Having both a neurosurgeon and orthopedic spine surgeon in the same clinic means different perspectives and expertise meshing for maximum patient benefit.
“The field of spine has always been multi-disciplinary between orthopedics and neurosurgery. They are often thought of as differing in their approach to and ability to treat the spine; however, there is more overlap than there is discrepancy,” Dr. Porter says.
Dr. Greene adds,“Regardless of what your training background is, we’re all interested in providing good, evidence-based outcomes to our patients.”
With therapy, imaging and a full spectrum of orthopedic and spine specialists under one roof, OrthoNebraska is an unrivaled package, Dr. Porter says. “It’s a very interpersonal, collaborative effort. I have direct access to the therapists and the radiologists, and they are able to contact me directly regarding a specific patient.”
The organization plans to grow its program.
“OrthoNebraska has made a commitment to providing high-quality spine care in the metropolitan area and throughout the region,” Dr. Greene says. "Our care has always been very customized and patient-centered, with our patients trusting that we’re going to guide them to the safest and most effective treatment not just for their diagnosis, but for them as individuals. Our spine program’s growth feels like a natural extension of that level of care our patients have come to expect.”
To request an appointment with a member of OrthoNebraska’s spine team, visit www.orthonebraska.com/request-appointment.
ABOUT ORTHONEBRASKA
OrthoNebraska is the state’s largest and most comprehensive group of orthopedic subspecialists. It has clinic locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Fremont, Blair and Norfolk; Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Fairfax, Missouri. In addition to surgery, orthopedic care, physical therapy and imaging, OrthoNebraska also includes emergency medicine and rheumatology.