Flywheel

Employees of home-grown tech company Flywheel employees check out their furture workspace in the Ashton Building in north downtown Omaha.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

From our earliest days, Greater Omaha has suffered no shortage of people willing to risk their time, money and toil in search of great rewards. Folks like the Dodge brothers, who, in 1855, founded what is now the oldest real estate firm in America, NP Dodge Company. Or the Kountze brothers, who opened what would become First National Bank in 1857, now the country’s largest privately held bank.

Fast forward through the next century and a half and you’ll find examples of that entrepreneurial spirit littering – in a good way – our history. Nationally and internationally known companies such Kiewit, HDR, Leo A. Daly, West, Werner Enterprises, Mutual of Omaha, WoodmenLife, TD Ameritrade and Berkshire Hathaway (as Buffett Partnership) all began life – and maintain their headquarters – here in Omaha.

In our area’s case, the past has certainly been prologue. Today, a new crop of entrepreneurs is rolling up its collective sleeves and putting passions to the test. Places like Flywheel, a managed web hosting company that has grown from three founders to more than 200 employees in less than seven years. And more incubators than we can count helping dozens of startups plot paths to success.

So, if you’re ready to work smarter as well as harder – if you’re determined to make a positive mark instead of just making do – you’re primed to make a name for yourself in Greater Omaha.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription