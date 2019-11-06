From our earliest days, Greater Omaha has suffered no shortage of people willing to risk their time, money and toil in search of great rewards. Folks like the Dodge brothers, who, in 1855, founded what is now the oldest real estate firm in America, NP Dodge Company. Or the Kountze brothers, who opened what would become First National Bank in 1857, now the country’s largest privately held bank.
Fast forward through the next century and a half and you’ll find examples of that entrepreneurial spirit littering – in a good way – our history. Nationally and internationally known companies such Kiewit, HDR, Leo A. Daly, West, Werner Enterprises, Mutual of Omaha, WoodmenLife, TD Ameritrade and Berkshire Hathaway (as Buffett Partnership) all began life – and maintain their headquarters – here in Omaha.
In our area’s case, the past has certainly been prologue. Today, a new crop of entrepreneurs is rolling up its collective sleeves and putting passions to the test. Places like Flywheel, a managed web hosting company that has grown from three founders to more than 200 employees in less than seven years. And more incubators than we can count helping dozens of startups plot paths to success.
So, if you’re ready to work smarter as well as harder – if you’re determined to make a positive mark instead of just making do – you’re primed to make a name for yourself in Greater Omaha.
