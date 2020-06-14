The cancellation of the College World Series undoubtedly hit coaches and players hard.
It didn’t do the fans much good, either.
The annual event, which should have started Friday, was scrubbed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first time the CWS won’t be played since it was first contested in Omaha in 1950.
Those fans, from near and far, are speaking about the loss of their beloved Series and the sights and sounds that make it so special.
The loyal LSU fans. The Mississippi State tailgates. The bleacher hijinks.
Dare we say it? Even the Vanderbilt Whistler.
“The first word that comes to my mind is depression,’’ longtime CWS season-ticket holder John Miller said. “I think this would have been my 40th straight year, so it’s hitting me pretty hard.’’
Miller can remember the old days at Rosenblatt Stadium, site of the Series before it shifted north to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011. The crowds were sometimes so large that special accommodations had to be made for the fans.
“One year we were sitting on the grass just outside the foul line on the first-base side,’’ he said. “You can’t get much closer to the action than that.’’
He also thinks about 1991, the year that Creighton made its only CWS appearance.
“It was great seeing them warm up before the game,’’ Miller said. “It was awesome that our hometown boys had finally made it.’’
Most would say that was a simpler time at the Series, when even parking the car had a sense of charm. If it wasn’t in somebody’s front yard, it was perhaps on the steep grass hill behind the stadium’s left field fence.
In the final CWS game played at Rosenblatt in 2010, South Carolina defeated UCLA 2-1 in 11 innings to capture the title. Then came the move to TD Ameritrade Park, which would have hosted the Series for the 10th time this year.
Daniel Henry, who attended his first CWS in 1994, said he vividly remembers that Rosenblatt finale.
“I was one of the last people to walk out of the stadium,’’ he said. “There were tears rolling down my cheeks because we just hated to see Rosenblatt go.’’
The 81-year-old Henry, who grew up in southwest Louisiana, was on the waiting list 13 years before acquiring his season tickets. He’s a diehard LSU fan and attends the Series whether his team is there or not.
“If LSU doesn’t make it, then we cheer for another conference school,’’ he said. “We had to swallow hard one year to cheer for Ole Miss.’’
Henry said he and his wife, Claudette, enjoy traveling the country in their RV. They were visiting family in Texas recently and then would have swung north to Omaha.
“We love to tailgate,’’ he said. “We get to the stadium at 9 a.m., go back to the tailgate between games and then finish up there afterward. Then we do it again the next day.’’
One of the more high-profile LSU fans is Joe Simmons, the most recent LSU-backer to be known colloquially around Omaha as the Bead Man. He’s the guy tossing out strands of purple and gold Mardi Gras beads to celebrate LSU runs being scored or victories being notched.
He is a lawyer whose main work is in a voluntary capacity, leading the board of a homeless shelter serving people with mental illness. Simmons has been to the CWS 11 times to cheer for LSU, but that potential 12th trip will have to wait.
“It’s a heartbreaker,’’ he said. “I just got around to canceling my hotel reservation this past Sunday, and that was really hard for me.’’
Simmons’ first CWS trip was a historic one. That came in 1996, when Warren Morris hit a two-out, ninth-inning walk-off home run to lift the Tigers to a 9-8 championship-game win over Miami.
“That trip was magical from the get-go,’’ he said. “It’s why we’ve always wanted to come back.’’
Simmons began his bead-tossing CWS tradition after the 2000 Series that included another school from his home state, Louisiana-Lafayette. LSU won the title again that year, its fifth of sixth championships.
“We saw someone from their section throwing beads,’’ he said. “We knew what we had to do.’’
Simmons says he has cartons of beads in his garage, all ready to be tossed at future CWS games.
“It’s fun that it’s become such a tradition,’’ he said. “I look forward to it as much as the fans.’’
Another CWS regular is Johnny Hays, who bleeds Mississippi State maroon. The 1984 MSU grad said missing out on a possible trip to Omaha this year has been difficult.
“It’s killing me not having any college baseball this spring,’’ he said. “I’ve gone to the Series when we’re there, and I’ve gone sometimes when we’re not.’’
Hays said what he will miss most about the absence of the CWS is the camaraderie.
“I’ve met a lot of great people there over the years,’’ he said. “It’s always a great trip because everybody is so friendly.’’
Hays lives in Houston but travels to Starkville, Mississippi, for baseball and football games. He is proud to be part of the Bulldogs’ rabid fan base, which comes out in force for the CWS.
“The year we lost to UCLA in the final (2013), I think 23,000 of the 24,000 fans were cheering for us,’’ he said. “We love our team and we’ll follow them anywhere.’’
Hays said that passion is what helps fuel his trips to Omaha.
“It’s fun to meet fans who feel the same way about their team as we do about ours,’’ he said. “That’s why we set up our tailgate hours before the game and invite everybody to join us.’’
Another longtime CWS fan is Michael DiGiacomo, a retired businessman who lives in Chicago. He played in the Series twice as a member of the Temple Owls in the 1970s.
“It was an incredible experience,’’ he said. “To this day, I’ll never forget what it was like to play at Rosenblatt Stadium and how special that was.’’
So special that he has kept some souvenirs from those playing days that occurred more than 40 years ago.
“I have a $1.98 College World Series T-shirt in a $500 frame,’’ he said. “You just can’t put a price tag on those memories.’’
Though DiGiacomo has the means to buy reserved seats, he and wife Barb prefer the bleachers — where borderline chants and beach ball tosses are the norm.
“We love it out there,’’ he said. “That’s where the die-hards sit, and it’s a great place to watch the games.’’
Then there’s Preacher Franklin, aka the Vanderbilt Whistler. His shrill whistle that was so prevalent last year when the Commodores won the title has sometimes been the cause of consternation among CWS fans and even Series security personnel.
He’s also missing his trip to Omaha.
“It was terrible having the CWS canceled because I think we would have been back there again,’’ he said. “I’ve been trying to get through it the best I can.’’
Franklin said he has kept busy with his vinyl siding job and his hobby of working on hot rods.
As for the whistle, he said he’s still staying in practice.
“I’ve got a parakeet that hangs around here that I whistle at,’’ he said. “And I whistle at my dogs all the time.’’
Still, it’s probably not the same as unleashing that ear-piercing “TWEET!” “TWEET!’’ TWEET!’’ that has made him famous — or infamous.
“It hurt me not whistling at the baseball games this spring,’’ he said. “Our players and fans like to hear it and it helps us get fired up.’’
Longtime local fan Don Summerside, a retired World-Herald staffer, is much more subdued than Franklin during games but misses the Series just as much.
“I’ve been going to pretty much all the games since 2000,’’ he said. “Before that, I’d just buy tickets outside the stadium.’’
Summerside said he hit the jackpot one year when the ticket he purchased was one from the family of John D. “Jack’’ Diesing. He created College World Series of Omaha Inc., as the local nonprofit organizing committee, and acted as chairman of the board for more than 30 years.
“I was right behind home plate,’’ he said. “It didn’t get any better than that.’’
Summerside said he first attended the CWS in 1964, when tickets were plentiful — especially when the weather didn’t cooperate.
“There was a storm one year that was so strong that it blew down both foul poles,’’ he said. “We were under the grandstand and the rain still came on through.’’
He added there was a benefit to having Rosenblatt Stadium located so close to the adjacent Henry Doorly Zoo.
“Since we also had a zoo pass, we would go over there in between games and cool off inside somewhere,’’ he said. “Then we’d go back to Rosenblatt for the second game of the doubleheader.’’
John Miller, who lives near Gretna, paid the Series perhaps the ultimate compliment while looking to the future.
“I’d give up my Nebraska football tickets before I’d give up my CWS tickets,’’ he said. “Hopefully life gets back to normal next year because I think we’ll all be raring to go.’’
