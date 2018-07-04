Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, live music and more. Here’s a list of local festivities.

WEDNESDAY

Ralston Independence Day Celebration

When: Parade is at 1 p.m., fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ralston Arena, 72nd and Q Streets

More info: The 58th annual community celebration includes a parade, live music, water fights, chicken dinner, outdoor beer garden and a fireworks spectacular sponsored by Great Western Bank with synchronized music on 103.7 FM. For more, go to ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day.

Nebraska Wind Symphony Fourth of July Concert

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.

More info: The annual patriotic holiday outdoor concert will feature a Swing Tones big band performance at 6 p.m. and the concert band at 7. In case of rain, go to St. Robert Bellarmine School, 11900 Pacific St. Admission is free.

Boys Town Fireworks Spectacular

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boys Town campus, 14100 Crawford St.

Murray Freedom Festival

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Young Park, Park Street and Rieke Avenue in Murray, Nebraska

More info: The annual celebration includes a carnival, car show and food vendors, about 30 minutes from Omaha. The grand parade is at 6:30 p.m. Bring blankets, folding chairs and food for the firework show at approximately 10 p.m. For more, go to murrayfreedomfestivalne.com.

Seward Fourth of July Celebration

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Seward, Nebraska

More info: Seward, Nebraska, the “Fourth of July City,” will host its 150th annual festival, about an hour and 15 minutes from Omaha. The celebration includes more than 100 events and exhibits, including a free movie, car show, craft show, art show, historical programs, market, parade, concerts and food and drink vendors. The fireworks extravaganza is at 10 p.m. at Plum Creek Park, 1933 Karol Kay Blvd. For more information, go to julyfourthseward.com.

Blair’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Former Dana College campus, 2848 College Drive in Blair, Nebraska.

