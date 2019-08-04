Courtney Dixie & Cameron Bruett
Courtney Alys Dixie and Cameron Todd Bruett were united in marriage on May 25, 2019. The Reverend Ken Brown officated the ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church in Denver. The couple honeymooned in the Bahamas.
The bride is the daughter of Taressa Hightower and Dino Dixie of Syracuse, New York. Grandparents are Calvin and Sandra Hightower, and Carl Holland and Delores Dixie. She is a graduate of Georgia State University in Atlanta.
The groom is the son of Mathia Sanders and the late Todd J. Bruett. Grandparents are Lola Miller and the late James Wheatfall, and the late Tillman and Mariam Bruett. He is a graduate of Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Matron of honor was the bride's sister, Ajeenah Wright. The bride's wedding party included Nykel Floyd, the bride's niece, and Paige Nelson, her best friend. The flower girl was Najah Wright, the bride's niece.
In the groom's wedding party were best man, Jason Robinson and Carlton and Lugeane Bruett, brothers of the groom. Ring bearers were Noah Woodlee, godson of the groom, and RJ Wright, nephew of the bride.
The couple will make their home in Colorado.
