Stealing hearts for 2019: Refined A-line silhouettes, sheer overlays, illusion netting, plunging V necklines, flutter sleeves, open backs, full-on lace with hand-beading, 3-D floral embellishments and statement bows. Soft pastels are assured in many collections, including Vera Wang, Jenny Packham and Hayley Paige. For the bride who still wants the joy of the dance-floor twirl, the high-low hemline is the latest ballgown-inspired silhouette. For the sophisticate: A regal cape or train or cathedral veil is the ultimate exclamation point. 

ESSENTIAL DETAILS

TEXT Chris Christen

STYLING + PHOTOGRAPHY Heidi Hoffman

LOCATION Memorial Park, Omaha

MODEL Katie Wilhelm

HAIR + MAKEUP Makeup by Kristal

GOWNS Dream Dress Express, Rhylan Lang

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

