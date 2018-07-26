Stealing hearts for 2019: Refined A-line silhouettes, sheer overlays, illusion netting, plunging V necklines, flutter sleeves, open backs, full-on lace with hand-beading, 3-D floral embellishments and statement bows. Soft pastels are assured in many collections, including Vera Wang, Jenny Packham and Hayley Paige. For the bride who still wants the joy of the dance-floor twirl, the high-low hemline is the latest ballgown-inspired silhouette. For the sophisticate: A regal cape or train or cathedral veil is the ultimate exclamation point.
ESSENTIAL DETAILS
TEXT Chris Christen
STYLING + PHOTOGRAPHY Heidi Hoffman
LOCATION Memorial Park, Omaha
MODEL Katie Wilhelm
HAIR + MAKEUP Makeup by Kristal
GOWNS Dream Dress Express, Rhylan Lang
