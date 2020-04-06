Photo 2_detail.JPG
If you’re looking for a socially responsible flower, go for one that’s locally sourced. And for at least three seasons of the year, that’s possible in the Midwest. Spring brings an explosion of wedding-worthy botanicals, many available through autumn’s first frost.

In terms of sustainability, the paybacks are meaningful, says Sheila Fitzgerald of A New Leaf. For wedding couples, fresh picks from area flower farms and gardens can hold down the cost of bouquets and other displays. Stems also tend to be more tolerant of heat and handling and last longer than blooms ordered from an out-of-state or out-of-country grower.

To give you an idea of what’s available locally, we turned to Jamie Rohda of Harvest Home Flowers near Waverly. Many local designers source their summer wedding flowers from her.

A few DIY brides are lucky enough to get to go directly to her, too. “If you come to me with a list of specific flowers, I most likely will send you to a local designer who can order in exactly what you want,” she says. “But if you just want a colorful garden mix, I’m happy to oblige.”

Here’s a look at the fresh picks she put on display at her July 2019 garden tour and open house.

Seasonal picks

SPRING

May-June

Snowball viburnum, ranunculus, allium, baptisia, dianthus, raspberry foliage, peony, clematis foliage, dusty miller, scabiosa, feverfew, cottage yarrow, mountain mint, salvia, astilbe

SUMMER

July-August

Dianthus, dusty miller, scabiosa, feverfew, snapdragon, baptisia foliage, cottage yarrow, delphinium, achillea filipendulina, sunflower, millet, veronica, hydrangea, allium, ageratum, verbena, eryngium, mountain mint, celosia, zinnia, lisianthus, grasses, gomphrena, strawflower, dahlia, basil, plectranthus, marigold, tuberose

AUTUMN 

September-October

Grasses, ornamental kale, sorghum, hydrangea, eucalyptus, sedum, dianthus, dusty miller, sunflower, millet, veronica, verbena, ageratum, mountain mint, celosia, zinnia, lisianthus, gomphrena, strawflower, dahlia, basil, plectranthus, marigold, tuberose

Tips

  • Go for a color-themed blend or a mix that harmonizes with your wedding colors.
  • In fall, dahlia’s texture looks stunning with ornamental grasses, sorghums and goldenrod.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion.

