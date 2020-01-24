lavender11_web.jpg
KILEY CRUSE

Fragrant and green, lavender is a budding option for eco-friendly confetti. Here is our DIY tutorial for making lavender bud confetti cups for your guests to toss after the ceremony.

Lavender bud confetti cups

What you need

  • Dried lavender buds (You can purchase these in bulk, or strip the petals from lavender that has dried for 2-4 weeks.)
  • 4-inch-by-4-inch squares of paper (the more repurposed, the better!)
  • Scissors
  • Tape or glue

What you do

Cut one square-inch corner out of each piece of paper. Twist the cut paper into a cone shape, being careful not to leave a hole at the bottom. Tape or glue in place.

Fill each cone with 1-2 tablespoons of dried lavender buds.

Toss and enjoy!

Make it greener: Store the lavender cones in egg cartons for easy portability.

