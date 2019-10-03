If there’s a wedding in your future, Borsheims’ Semi-Annual YES! Event is a “must-do” on your way to “I do.”
Representatives from five leading design houses are showcasing the latest in engagement rings and wedding bands in a mega trunk show during regular store hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
“It’s fabulous because our cases are filled with hundreds and hundreds of extra rings we don’t normally carry,” says Jaci Stuifbergen, senior marketing and event specialist for Borsheims.
When it comes to ring design, “Anything goes!” says diamond buyer Heather Ingraham. “The trend in both engagement rings and wedding bands is free and fluid. Couples don’t want the expected.”
The YES! Event is a unique opportunity to see all the trends in person and explore customized looks with the design house reps, she says.
Among the possibilities at your fingertips:
• Rose gold - officially more popular than yellow gold, for engagement and wedding rings.
• Mixed-metal looks for him and her.
• Stacking bands that coordinate but don't match.
• Halo settings, beloved for enhancing any center stone.
• Tungsten, titanium and ceramic bands for him.
Not quite ready to buy? Don’t let that stop you.
"We encourage couples in all stages of their relationship to come to the event, talk with our design reps and get a feel for different styles of settings and diamonds," says Stuifbergen. "A lot of times, we find that customers don't know what they want until they try on a number of options. Or they think they want an emerald cut until they try on a stunning oval and fall in love with it."
The Borsheims YES! Event is all about having access to more options than you can imagine.
Already have your ring but looking to trade up? “Talk with our experts and vendors about a potential diamond upgrade or ring remount,” Stuifbergen suggests.
And something for everyone: complimentary custom mimosas and cupcakes — and a chance to win an engagement ring, a wedding band or other jewelry item in Borsheims’ YES! Event giveaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.