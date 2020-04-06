The Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour in March put vendors and venues on parade, with a sweet ride to each stop courtesy of VIP Sedan & Limousine. Here are 15 things that we loved along the way:
Gold spray-painted leaves. Appearing randomly in garlands, runners and bouquets.
Feather plumes. Graceful and dramatic, in clusters and as spikes.
Robellini palm stems. As floral filler, sprayed gold.
Bunny tails. Fun, inexpensive, dyeable ornamental grass with a boho feel.
Anthurium. What’s not to love about a heart-shaped tropical bloom?
Freesia. A trumpeting symbol of sweetness, friendship and trust.
Baby blue eucalyptus. Petite and refined, with a soft aromatic scent.
Coral. In peachy pink interpretations.
Purple. From lavender to bluish to jewel.
Gold. From just a touch, to all-out shimmer.
Acrylic signage. Classy but expensive; see if your designer will let you rent.
Build-your-own-food bars. Think sundaes, gourmet s’mores, mashed potatoes, chicken and waffles, french fries, street tacos.
Late-night snacks. Grilled cheese and tomato bisque, cookies and milk, soft pretzel bites and queso.
Appetizers as your meal. Buffets are out; presentation is in. Imagine your charcuterie board with a river of ranch dressing running through it.
Macramé and midriffs. Peek-a-boo table runners, backdrops and dresses that speak to your free-spirited hippie soul.
Sources: Katrina Polk, The Little Flower Company; Rhonda Bullington, Loess Hills Floral; Tara Grell, Tara’s Designs; Barry Harker and Kylie LaCour, Save the Date Catering; Rachel Campbell, Noa Brides.
