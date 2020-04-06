VillaAletta_DSCF8560.JPG

Villa Aletta, a West Omaha venue on the 2020 Ring Around the City Tour.

 CHRIS CHRISTEN

The Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour in March put vendors and venues on parade, with a sweet ride to each stop courtesy of VIP Sedan & Limousine. Here are 15 things that we loved along the way:

VIPLimo_partybus.jpg

VIP Sedan & Limousine provided the transportation for attendees of the Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour 2020.

Gold spray-painted leaves. Appearing randomly in garlands, runners and bouquets.

TheLittleFlowerCompany_Goldleaves.jpg

Gold-accented leaves in a table runner by The Little Flower Company at Villa Aletta

Feather plumes. Graceful and dramatic, in clusters and as spikes.

Robellini palm stems. As floral filler, sprayed gold.

Bunny tails. Fun, inexpensive, dyeable ornamental grass with a boho feel.

Anthurium. What’s not to love about a heart-shaped tropical bloom?

LoessHillsFloral_RhondaBullington.jpg

An anthurium arrangement by Loess Hills Floral

Freesia. A trumpeting symbol of sweetness, friendship and trust.

Baby blue eucalyptus. Petite and refined, with a soft aromatic scent.

Coral. In peachy pink interpretations.

CreativeGraces.jpg

Coral in a menu by Creative Graces

Purple. From lavender to bluish to jewel.

Gold. From just a touch, to all-out shimmer.

TarasDesigns_Gold,Acrylic.jpg

Acrylic menus and signage by Tara's Designs, with gold accents in a place setting at Villa Aletta

Acrylic signage. Classy but expensive; see if your designer will let you rent.

Build-your-own-food bars. Think sundaes, gourmet s’mores, mashed potatoes, chicken and waffles, french fries, street tacos.

MangiaItaliana_cannoli_8633.JPG

Cannolis by Mangia Italiana at Villa Aletta

Late-night snacks. Grilled cheese and tomato bisque, cookies and milk, soft pretzel bites and queso.

Appetizers as your meal. Buffets are out; presentation is in. Imagine your charcuterie board with a river of ranch dressing running through it.

NostalgicRentals_TheLivingRoom.JPG

A macrame table runner from Nostalgia Rentals at The Living Room

Macramé and midriffs. Peek-a-boo table runners, backdrops and dresses that speak to your free-spirited hippie soul.

TheLivingRoom_NoaBrides_8695.JPG

Dresses from Noa Brides at The Living Room

Sources: Katrina Polk, The Little Flower Company; Rhonda Bullington, Loess Hills Floral; Tara Grell, Tara’s Designs; Barry Harker and Kylie LaCour, Save the Date Catering; Rachel Campbell, Noa Brides.

Gallery: 2020 Real Weddings

Wedding albums from Wedding Essentials' featured couples in 2020. Preview photo from Sarah and Eric's wedding by Blackbird Photographie.

Real Wedding: Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast
Gallery

Real Wedding: Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast

  • Photography by Blackbird Photographie
  • 0

Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast were married May 24, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton, with a reception at Happy Hollow Club.

Real Wedding: Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini
Gallery

Real Wedding: Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini

  • Photography by Katlin Luebbe Photography
  • 0

Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini were married Nov. 10, 2018, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, with a reception at Bella Terre Recepti…

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Tags

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email