KathleenGeorge_1901_Pine+Prairie.jpg
PINE + PRAIRIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Of all the wedding cakes we’ve seen this year, choosing our top five was no cakewalk. Feast your eyes on our editors’ picks, and you’ll be craving a big slice with buttercream frosting too.

(At top)

Baker Sweet Magnolia’s Bake Shop; florals by Sheila Fitzgerald/A New Leaf

Event Wedding of Kathleen Connor and George Parizek

MaddieRich_1910_TrinJensen-det_web.jpg

Baker David Updike/Happy Hollow Club

Event Wedding of Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm

RATC 2019 Chris Cake Rendezvous.JPG

Baker The Cake Rendezvous

Event Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City 2019

JulieMike_1904_Mullers.jpg

Baker Hy-Vee

Event Wedding of Julie Clatterbuck and Mike Schultz

TinyLuxe_1904_VelvetSage.jpg

Baker Cake Creations Omaha

Event Styled shoot by Tiny Luxe Weddings

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription