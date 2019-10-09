Of all the wedding cakes we’ve seen this year, choosing our top five was no cakewalk. Feast your eyes on our editors’ picks, and you’ll be craving a big slice with buttercream frosting too.
Baker Sweet Magnolia’s Bake Shop; florals by Sheila Fitzgerald/A New Leaf
Event Wedding of Kathleen Connor and George Parizek
Baker David Updike/Happy Hollow Club
Event Wedding of Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm
Baker The Cake Rendezvous
Event Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City 2019
Baker Hy-Vee
Event Wedding of Julie Clatterbuck and Mike Schultz
Baker Cake Creations Omaha
