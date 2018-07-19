If your home brings you joy, an engagement shoot there can lead to some great pictures. For starters, it's a highly personalized setting. Every house is different.
And you can’t beat the weather – because it's always lovely inside.
“Overall, it’s intimate," says photographer Rachel Wakefield. "It’s nice light. It’s trendy.’’
1. Your house doesn’t have to be a palace. It’s all about showing you in a space where, hopefully, as a couple you feel the most comfortable. It’s actually more important that you have good lighting than amazing decor. Natural light is a photographer's dream.
2. Every room doesn’t have to be perfect. Just make sure the house is clean and doesn’t feel cluttered. Nothing distracts from a good photo like dust on shelves, tabletops or floors.
3. Move from room to room. Wakefield likes to start in the kitchen, where couples tend to be most relaxed. She’ll then move to the living room or a spot where the couple likes to hang out. The bedroom is also a possibility if she gets a playful or carefree vibe from the couple.
4. Share your interests or the fun things you collect with your photographer. Wakefield once captured a coffee-loving couple dancing in the kitchen and another who love playing tag.
5. Try different poses. For your living room shots, try lying on the floor, putting your feet on the wall, cuddling or lying on the couch. In the bedroom, a couple might have a pillow fight, interact with their dog or sit on the edge of the bed and play footsie. Nothing too intimate.
6. A home shoot can be just the first step. Wakefield recommends getting some shots outdoors for variety. "If you can find a cool location that is different from what everyone is shooting, it creates more interesting art,’’ she says.
7. Home shoots aren’t just for engagements. Wakefield loves returning for anniversary shoots. “I can sense more depth to the session.’’
8. What's the next big thing in engagement photography? Maybe an unexpected place as a backdrop, such as a vintage shop or a tennis court, Wakefield says. “I just had a friend do a grocery store shoot. It’s fun to push your creative boundaries."
