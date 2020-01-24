The guest list: To invite or to not invite? That is the question. Use this flowchart to get to a speedy answer — and peace of mind. Start below on the top left. Click the image to expand it.
Tips
Give a plus-one to:
- Those who are in a serious relationship, engaged or living together
- All members of your bridal party
- Single members of your immediate family
- Special guests who won’t know anyone else
Send your A-list invitations 10-12 weeks before your wedding. Send B-list invitations 8 weeks before your wedding, or as soon as guests on your first list decline.
Adults only? Reference so on your wedding website and on your reply card, with wording along this line: “We have reserved (insert number) seats in your honor.”
