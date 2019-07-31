web-IMG_0553.jpg

The 2019 Wedding Essentials Idea Show is Oct. 20 at the Mid-America Center.

Plan your wedding all in one day. All in one place. It’s possible at the Wedding Essentials Idea Show. Sample cakes and catering; see the latest in florals and décor; compare venues and amenities; finesse your wedding style and more. We promise you’ll find plenty of inspiration for making your day your own. Buy your tickets here!

Fashion show

Find the perfect attire for everyone in your wedding party on our fashion runway, with shows conveniently staged throughout the day.

  • Men’s Wearhouse
  • Tip Top Tux
  • Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear
  • David’s Bridal
  • Dream Dress Express
  • Ellynne Bridal
  • Spotlight Formal Wear

Idea displays

Envision the possibilities for your own wedding in our signature Idea Displays. Then seek out the participating vendors who can turn your dreams into reality.

Be a VIP

Revel in the VIP treatment. For $35, enjoy complimentary coffee, a signature cocktail, exclusive swag and a VIP lanyard. VIP tickets available online only, here.

Get the app

Download the free BrideScan mobile app, create a personal profile and – boom! – you’re on your way to getting the most from the Wedding Essentials Idea Show and streamlining your to-do’s. Scan our special QR codes and connect with exhibitors, PLUS organize and manage planning details long after the show.

Win a brunch

When you buy tickets online, you’ll not only save $4, but you’ll earn an exclusive chance to win a Getting Ready Brunch from Hy-Vee. Buy your tickets here

