The sweetest, most special wedding moments are those that are 100% you. Here are some ideas, from Real Wedding couples.
1. Pick a time of day that’s ideal for you
Cierra and Scott exchanged vows on the beach at 10 a.m. so they could have a brunch reception with mimosas and a create-your-own omelet station. A short and sweet ceremony with a few of their nearest and dearest meant they could swap their formal attire for beachwear after brunch and play sand volleyball until it was time for their casual bar-hopping celebration that evening.
2. Consider a bilingual officiant with a sense of humor
Most of Eli’s family is Spanish-speaking so her aunt’s role in the ceremony was to translate as Ben’s brother led the ceremony in English. The couple’s personally written vows were interpreted in Spanish with a little humor thrown in.
3. Do first dances differently
Louis and his mom didn’t slow-dance; they jammed out as if they were at home in the kitchen. Another couple, Eli and Ben, had their first dance and then halfway through the song, they did their mother-son and father-daughter dance at the same time.
4. For an intimate wedding, pass the rings
This was part of Eli and Ben’s wedding. As the officiants shared the symbolism and meaning of the wedding rings, they were passed through the hands of each guest. They had less than 50 people, so it didn’t take too much time, and everyone truly felt like they were part of the ceremony.
5. Vote for the shoe game
Kailey and Ian played the “wedding shoe game” at their reception — and went 20/20, agreeing on all the questions asked about them as a couple. The Q&A was a riot for both the newlyweds and their guests.
6. Allow family to share traditions
For Olga and Ryan’s wedding, the bride’s aunt baked a Korovai, a round, braided Ukrainian wedding bread. It brought the couple (and guests) to tears to have it served during dinner. But Olga’s aunt didn’t stop there. She surprised the couple again just before their first dance with 12 traditional Ukrainian dancers who put on a jaw-dropping 20-minute show. It was a memory the couple and guests will be talking about for years to come.
7. Play with your cake
A cake smash isn’t as bad as you might think. Touch-ups are minimal as long as you avoid the eyes. At Hillary and Justin’s wedding, the groom’s favorite pastime — disc golf — inspired a groom’s cake with an interactive feature. Justin and a few guests took a couple of shots, and Justin made a goal. He celebrated by smashing cake into his own face.
