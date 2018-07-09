Hannah Sunderman’s decision to have a color consultation before her wedding created a domino effect.
Nearly everyone in her wedding party, as well as three colleagues and several family members, have since gotten a color assessment of their own.
“I am a huge advocate,’’ Sunderman says. “It totally changes your life.’’
Knowing her "wow colors" made planning for her wedding easier, too.
Her three-hour consultation revealed that she's a "summer" in the four-season color guide. With her hair, eye and skin tone, she looks best in what her consultant calls "sweet pea" hues. Think smoky grays, soft pinks, light blues and lilacs.
Sunderman used that knowledge to pick out an ivory wedding dress, soft purples and blues for the wedding party and lots of greenery for her decorations.
“It really simplified the whole process,’’ she says. “The flowers went with the bridesmaid dresses, which went with the ties, which went with the programs. It allowed me to create a cohesive look; everything flowed together.’’
Karen Blanc, who did Sunderman’s consultation, is one of three House of Colour advisers in Nebraska. She says the process is often an eye-opener for brides-to-be, who don’t realize how even the colors of the bridesmaids impact their look.
“Those women are around her all day,’’ Blanc says. “They are her accessories.’’
Sunderman uses her color consultation to guide her entire wardrobe. She wears soft pinks, something that she never had in her closet before. She adores a soft blue-gray.
“It has saved me unbelievable amounts of money by knowing what looks best on me,’’ she says. “You feel confident that everything you are buying goes together.’’
HOW A COLOR ANALYSIS CAN WORK FOR YOU
Picking your wedding dress
A visit to a bridal shop can be overwhelming. You’re flooded with dress color options, from bright white to oyster. A dress in a shade of white may have you twirling with joy while the same dress in an ivory leaves you feeling underwhelmed, even drab. “A beautiful dress can look dingy and cheap if the color doesn't harmonize with the bride's skin tones,’’ Blanc says. Knowledge from a consultation allows you to narrow choices to your best colors before that first visit to a dress shop.
Choosing your wedding colors
Blanc’s daughter, Hannah Guenther, says her color consultation was a guiding light in selecting everything from her table linens to her white gold engagement ring and band. She even asked her photographer to avoid any orange undertones in the final editing of her pictures.
Makeup matters
Blanc says that after a consultation, you’ll even know what lip and nail colors are right for you. “You don’t want your lipstick to walk down the aisle before you,’’ Blanc says. “It’s got to reflect your personal coloring to light up your face.’’
One couple, two seasons
What happens if you are a spring and your future spouse is a winter? It doesn’t doom your wedding. Each of you should just wear your own best colors. Hannah Guenther insisted so when a sales associate suggested otherwise in selecting a shirt for her husband, Adam. He ended the argument by saying Hannah knew best; he would wear a white shirt even though her dress was ivory. The bride returned to the shop with her wedding photos to prove the point. “It worked out just fine.’’
Black isn’t always best
Black is slimming and fashionable, yes. Unfortunately, only about one-fourth of the population looks really good in black, Blanc says. “Black is only in one of the season palettes. It’s one of the worst colors for many people. Black and white are not universally good colors.’’
Look your best
Knowing your wow colors can make you feel like a million dollars, Blanc says. And who doesn't want that on their wedding day? “Everyone owns a set of wow colors that makes you look your best,’’ she says. “Everyone should be wearing their very best color.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.