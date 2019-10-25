Saturday may be the most popular day to tie the knot, but an increasing number of couples are saying "I do" to weekday weddings.
According to The Knot’s 2018 Real Weddings study, about 20 percent of U.S. weddings have taken place on a Monday through Friday over the last seven years.
So what’s the big draw? Here are a few key advantages to hosting your wedding on a weekday:
Potential savings
“The cost savings benefits of weekday weddings are the biggest factor for couples. Most venues are simply more affordable on weekdays,” says Leah Weinberg, owner and creative director of Color Pop Events in New York City.
Since weekends are in the highest demand, you may be able to get a deal from venues and vendors looking to fill the rest of their calendar. If you’re looking for ways to minimize the price tag of your nuptials, choosing a weekday date may be a smart move.
“This, in my opinion, is the easiest way to cut down on your budget,” says Taylor Sillman, owner and event coordinator of TS Events in Omaha.
If you invited guests who would have to fly in, airfare is typically cheaper on a weekday, adding another potential savings benefit for out-of-town attendees. “A weekday wedding could be a courtesy to your traveling guests,” Sillman says.
Access to your dream venue
Another reason to choose a weekday wedding date: You’ll have better luck booking your first-choice vendors. This is especially true for venues, since they can typically only host one event a day.
“The other reality is that in larger cities, venues can book out really far in advance. If you fall in love with a place, and they only have a Friday date available in your timeline, you take what you can get,” Weinberg says.
Consider all-inclusive venue packages too, says Steven Finkle, CEO and events director of 402 Event Services in Omaha. “Venues generally give the biggest price difference for weekday events, and if they can include linens, chairs, tables, etc., while giving you a price cut, it kills two birds with one stone,” he says.
Of course, planning a weekday wedding does come with its share of drawbacks:
No late-night parties
If you choose to hold your wedding on a weekday, you may have to hold the ceremony and reception earlier than usual.
“Timing out the ceremony is tricky. While you do not want the ceremony starting too late, which will push back the time of the reception, you also don’t want the ceremony to occur in the midst of rush hour coming from work,” Weinberg says.
Similarly, Sillman suggests having a strict cut-off time for the festivities. “You’re likely to get more people to attend if they don’t have to stay out all night. And close the bar early if you’re planning on providing cocktails; this will encourage guests not to overindulge,” she says.
Smaller guest count
The biggest downside could be low turnout. Since most people work during the week, it may be challenging for many guests to take time off from their jobs to travel for your event.
If strong wedding attendance is important to you, “try to piggy back it around a holiday or an already busy travel time, so that people can easily get the additional time off needed,” Finkle says.
But don’t take turned-down RSVPs to heart, Sillman cautions.
Low turnout could be an upside if you prefer a more intimate affair, and a boon to cost savings. “Fewer RSVPs mean you’re going to save money on other areas of the wedding: less money spent on everything from food and beverages, to linen rental.”
Even further, if a small or nonexistent guest list suits you, you can still go big with your day in other ways.
“If you're looking at a weekday wedding, it might not be a bad idea to consider a micro-wedding, eloping or a destination wedding. After all, if your loved ones are taking time off in the middle of the week, why not go all out?” says Merida Alexander, owner of Events By Merida in Philadelphia.
Wedding Essentials creative director Jessica Thompson contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.