July 6, 2019, Younes Conference Center, Kearney
YOUNG LOVE John DeLaet and Tessa Mannlein met in 2004 as they started sixth grade. They stayed friends as they dated different people and then reconnected in Lincoln while John went to dental school and Tessa to audiology school. “He officially asked me to be his girlfriend on June 1, 2017, with my favorite flowers and my favorite chocolates,” Tessa says. “I think we both knew from the start that this relationship would be something special.”
SURPRISE PARTY Tessa thought they were headed to a surprise party for John’s sister at Johnson Lake. They were asked to retrieve his mom’s cellphone at a gazebo there. “I saw the rose petals and my heart skipped a beat,” Tessa says. John had inherited the wedding and engagement rings of his great-aunt Ruth, which he melted down and then crafted into a ring for Tessa. When they eventually arrived at the cabin, the extended family was there for a surprise engagement party. “It was everything I could have dreamt for my proposal, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”
SOMETHING FOR MOM John went on to cast his wedding band and a necklace for his mother, using the gold and center stone from Ruth’s rings, which he gave to her on their wedding day. John documented the process of making the rings for a video, which they played for guests during the cocktail hour.
CLASSIC AND TIMELESS That was their vision for their big day, with a few natural elements to give it texture and a few modern touches to give it a sense of elegance. “I aimed for a graceful and romantic feel that bordered whimsical,” Tessa says of their party for 730 guests.
FAMILY TO THE RESCUE They wanted lots of greenery cascading down from the pergola over the head table, but it wasn’t in the budget. John’s uncle has Russian olive trees on his property, so family and host couples cut branches the morning of the wedding to make it perfect. “The end result was better than I had imagined, and didn’t cost anything but time and hard work.”
IN A HURRY Hair and makeup for nine bridesmaids, mothers and Tessa took longer than planned, which put them behind schedule. “This made our first look, family photos and wedding party photos seem a little rushed before the ceremony,” Tessa says. She’s a Type A and fretted about every detail, but in the beauty of the day she was able to let things slide.
TOUCHING MOMENT As the wedding party lined up, Tessa’s dad looked at her and said, “OK, girls, it’s time to go.” His voice cracked and he choked back tears, which set off a chain reaction. “I rarely see my dad cry, so it caught me off guard and was a sweet moment I will remember forever,” Tessa says.
READY TO EAT Their favorite gift was a raclette table-top grill, which they’ve used to entertain family and friends. Tessa gave John a watch and tickets to a Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals game. Their families are fans. John gave Tessa an original watercolor painting of their new home. Each guest went home with a jar of honey from her uncle’s bees.
BUSY SCHEDULE In the span of three months, they finished graduate school, moved to a new city, bought their first house, started careers, bought a dental practice and got married. “Finding a balance between work and play has been the biggest adjustment.” John says Tessa is the hardest worker he knows and he loves how intelligent she is. Tessa says John is a man of integrity and incredibly selfless. “He is adventurous and keeps life interesting and fun.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Tessa Mannlein and John DeLaet
PHOTOGRAPHER Deana Coufal Photography
WEDDING DATE July 6, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Cunningham’s on the Lake, Kearney
CEREMONY St. James Catholic Church, Kearney
RECEPTION Younes Conference Center, Kearney
BRIDAL GOWN Watters Ludmila, Rhylan Lang Bridal
ACCESSORIES Various designers, Amazon
HAIRSTYLIST Jaime Vose, Katie Ston/3 Strands Salon, Kearney
MAKEUP ARTIST Keeley Dennis/Kiss + Makeup, Lincoln
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Christina, Birdy Grey
MEN’S ATTIRE Emsud’s Clothiers, Lincoln; The Tie Bar
RINGS Made by the groom from heirloom jewelry
FLORIST Cindy Hill/Modern Bloom, Lincoln
CAKE Hy-Vee
CATERER Younes Conference Center
MUSIC Complete Weddings + Events
TRANSPORTATION Tim’s Auto, Kearney
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Designed by bride, printed by CopyCat Printing, Kearney
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Younes Hospitality
WEDDING RECEPTION COORDINATOR Cindy Beno/Younes Hospitality
HONEYMOON Punta Cana, Dominican Republic