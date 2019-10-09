The latest samples from local wedding stationery designers and vendors get our stamp of approval.

PHOTOGRAPHY Z Long

STYLING Jessica Thompson

INVITATIONS Dana Osbourne Designs, Tara’s Designs, RSVP, Martin and Rose

Styled shoot: Stationery suites

Invitation samples from Omaha wedding stationery designers and vendors

1 of 16

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription