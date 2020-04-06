Biodegradable confetti, bubbles or bells-and-ribbon wands are fun daytime send-offs for newlyweds. But after dark, sparklers rule the day! Here’s how to orchestrate a dazzling exit.
1. Verify that your venue allows sparklers.
2. Consider 20- or 36-inch sparklers, which burn longer than the 10-inch variety. A 36-inch sparkler lasts about 4 minutes, which is plenty of time to engage guests and capture photos that spark memories for years to come. Good-quality sparklers have a long shelf life; just be sure to store them in a cool, dry place. Before you buy in bulk, order a single box and try them out. If you like the way they light and burn, order enough sparklers for about 75% of your guests to have two.
3. Time your exit for after dark and choose a location that’s free of street lamps and other harsh lighting.
4. Put your photographer, videographer and wedding planner in touch with one another before your wedding day. They can discuss the logistics of your send-off and predetermine the best angles for photos and video.
5. Make sure your guests know when and where your grand exit will take place. Create a sparkler station. And signage, using our free downloadable template:
6. Designate someone to assemble your guests for the exit, hand out sparklers and demonstrate the proper way to hold and wave the wands once they’re lit. Point out galvanized steel buckets of water (or sand) nearby for disposing of the hot metal rods after the sparklers have dissolved. It can take 15 to 20 minutes to get everyone in place, so time accordingly.
7. Once the newlyweds are in position, tap at least two people to hand out torch lighters to every sixth or seventh person down the line. You also could edge the pathway with candles, lit as guests assemble, and have people light their sparklers from the flames.
8. Designate one person to cue the guests and shower the newlyweds with good wishes and cheers as they make their grand exit from the party.
9. Remind guests of those galvanized steel buckets of water (or sand)!
10. Arm young children with glow sticks instead of sparklers. They’re safe and will provide hours of entertainment as necklaces, bracelets, crowns and magic wands.
Tips for couples
Resist the urge to run; stroll down the line, and soak up these last moments of your wedding day — completely uninhibited by stress!
Pause a couple of times through the procession. Perhaps at the top of the path and at the end of the line, so that your photographer can get photos of that glowing finish to a picture-perfect day.
Make safety a priority. Sparklers have incredibly high temperatures. Be wary of guests getting a little too animated or a little too close to each other and you for comfort. You don’t want to end the night with a burnt dress or suit and a third-degree burn. Designate a guest or family member to keep an eye out for you.
