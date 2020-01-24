May 24, 2019, Happy Hollow Club
MATCHMAKER Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast were introduced by their families. Eric did some training with Sarah’s dad as a student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Eric’s interest in asking Sarah out got a boost from his grandmother, UNMC donor Ruth Scott, who dropped a hint to her good friend, Sarah’s dad. And the rest is history.
CLASSIC STYLE Eric proposed cliffside at a resort in California, where the couple now live. Sarah knew she wanted the ultimate classic wedding. “White flowers, black tuxedos and no Pinterest-y gimmicks,” she says. “I wanted to look like Grace Kelly.”
DREAMY DESIGN Sarah works for celebrity bridal gown designers Ryan & Walter of Los Angeles, so she felt that all eyes would be on her dress. “They did not disappoint. I had many pieces to my look, including a jacket for the church and a detachable bow that I wore for part of the reception.”
FLOWER POWER The biggest expense of the wedding – florals – also was the most important element for Sarah. “I do not regret spending the money. Everyone commented on how beautiful they were.”
FAMILY AFFAIR Eric’s grandfather, Bill Scott, played the trumpet and sang while Eric and his mom danced to get the party started. Karly Jurgenson sang accompanied by acoustic guitar for the newlyweds’ first dance. Another sweet moment came when the designers revealed that they had been scheming with the bride’s mom to add lace from her dress to the inside of Sarah’s gown. Sarah and Eric asked friends and family to help serve a meal at Ronald McDonald House Charities two days before the wedding. Sarah has been heavily involved with the organization since her reign as Miss Nebraska USA 2016.
RIGHT MOMENT The couple’s first look was the moment the church doors opened. “I’m so happy we did it this way. People worry about pictures, but we got it all done.”
JUST A SIP The groomsmen had one job and that was to supply the drinks for the trolley ride to the reception. Five minutes in and they were out, requiring a trolley stop at a gas station convenience store to buy more beer. “It was a really fun detour.”
MAKE IT EASY Sarah says her best advice is to pick a good venue with all the extras, so you don’t have to worry about tablecloths and chargers.
CHARITABLE HONEYMOON Eric is in residency as a plastic surgeon, and they participated in a mission trip to Vietnam to help with Operation Smile. “They screened over 220 patients, and we were able to witness many of them receive new smiles. It was so cool for me to watch Eric do what he loves and also have a part of my own as a medical records volunteer.” They also went to the Seychelles, where they scuba dived with turtles and sharks.
SURROUNDED BY LOVE Their favorite gifts were picture frames and shelves to put them on. “I love that I can take the memories from that day and our lives and put them in the frames,” Sarah says.
Essential details
THE COUPLE Sarah Hollins and Eric Nagengast
PHOTOGRAPHER Blackbird Photographie
WEDDING DATE May 24, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Magnolia Hotel
CEREMONY St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
RECEPTION Happy Hollow Club
VIDEOGRAPHER Amory Films
BRIDAL GOWN Ryan & Walter of Los Angeles
ACCESSORIES Jimmy Choo shoes; Chanel earrings
HAIRSTYLIST Kontempo.
MAKEUP ARTIST Makeup by Renée
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Each picked her own black floor-length dress
MEN’S ATTIRE The Black Tux
RINGS Borsheims
FLORIST Blooms and Bouquets
CAKE Happy Hollow Club
CATERER Happy Hollow Club
MUSIC DJ Ben Doll
TRANSPORTATION Ollie the Trolley
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Dana Osborne Design
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Magnolia Hotel
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Meghan Sullivan
HONEYMOON Vietnam and the Seychelles