Finding your dream day venue can be time-consuming.
If only you had a chauffeur and a designated day for a tour of some of the city’s prime locations ...
Welcome to the 2020 Wedding Essentials Ring Around the City Tour!
Join us Sunday, March 8, and ride in style, courtesy of VIP Limo. Get an exclusive look at several preferred venues from noon to 4 p.m. Talk with staff, learn about services and amenities and imagine your special day at each location.
The tour launches at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St., with light fare and refreshments. The cost is $20 for two. Participation is by reservation only and capacity is limited.
Secure your seat today at Omaha.com/ringtix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.