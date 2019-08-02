TheStemms--HappyHollowCountryClubWeddinginOmahaNebraska--TrinJensenPhotography-373.jpg
TRIN JENSEN PHOTOGRAPHY

June 15, 2019, Happy Hollow Club

BRUNCH DATE Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm met through mutual friends at Cedar in Omaha, but their bond started over brunch at Mula. “I talked about my love of corned beef hash and across the table Rich said, ‘You like corned beef hash? So do I.’ He had the cutest smile about it,” Maddie says. The couple were at a friend’s lake house in Okoboji, Iowa, when Rich popped the question on the dock with a custom ring from 14 Karat.

TheStemms--HappyHollowCountryClubWeddinginOmahaNebraska--TrinJensenPhotography-392.jpg

MIDDAY MERRIMENT The couple planned a noon wedding of 250 guests, followed by a mimosa/bloody mary cocktail hour and brunch reception. Maddie envisioned an elegant and romantic summer wedding, complete with fixings for the couple’s favorite meal. The doughnuts on the doughnut wall went fast. A “bubbly” exit added to the theme. “Brunch and bougie was what we kept calling it,” the bride says. A highlight of the reception was the cake, inspired by one the couple enjoyed from Milk Bar.

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME The morning photo session felt rushed in order to start the ceremony on time, Maddie says. But having the ceremony and reception at the same venue, plus having set-up and tear-down help, made the day go smoothly. Exchanging letters and having a first look before the ceremony was the sweetest moment, and the bride and groom didn’t leave each other’s side for the rest of the day. Since the festivities were over by midafternoon, Rich, Maddie and some friends bar-hopped around Omaha, with a final stop at that evening’s College World Series game at TD Ameritrade Park.

CWS Still 2_Glory Visuals.jpg

EN GARDE Rich surprised Maddie with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels for her walk down the aisle, and she gave him a handkerchief from Colorado embroidered with the saying “Love you to the mountains and back,” a nod to their favorite vacation spot. Their favorite gifts include a Nespresso machine, a saber and two bottles of their favorite champagne, which they opened with the saber!

HOUSE TO HOME Maddie and Rich’s life hasn’t quite settled down since the wedding; they bought a house before the wedding and are currently in the middle of renovations. Still, Maddie looks forward to cooking, traveling and starting a family with Rich. “I can’t wait to walk through life together,” she says. Rich says that Maddie is always ready for an adventure, and that their love has grown since getting married.

TheStemms--HappyHollowCountryClubWeddinginOmahaNebraska--TrinJensenPhotography-347.jpg

Essential details

THE COUPLE Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm

PHOTOGRAPHER Trin Jensen Photography

WEDDING DATE June 15, 2019

REHEARSAL DINNER Pitch Pizzeria Dundee

CEREMONY & RECEPTION Happy Hollow Club

VIDEOGRAPHER Glory Visuals

BRIDAL GOWN Hayley Paige, Gown Gallery, Kansas City

ACCESSORIES Shoes: Christian Louboutin

HAIRSTYLISTS Connor Rensch, Alisha Madej

MAKEUP ARTIST Renne Himberger

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Lulu’s

MEN’S ATTIRE Hugo Boss, Cole Haan, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew

RINGS 14 Karat

FLORALS & EVENT DESIGN Creating Atmosphere

CAKE David Updike/Happy Hollow Club

CATERER Happy Hollow Club, Krispy Kreme

RENTALS Honeyman Rent-all, Rental City, Creating Atmosphere

MUSIC Ceremony: Melanie Nielsen, Emily Gilbert; Reception: Huston Alexander

TRANSPORTATION Ollie the Trolley

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Basic Invite, Natalie Jensen Photography

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Magnolia Hotel Omaha

WEDDING COORDINATOR Kelly Smith

HONEYMOON Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Real Wedding: Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm

Maddie Jensen and Rich Stemm were married June 15, 2019 at Happy Hollow Club.

1 of 53

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area