June 29, 2019, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Ashland
Heidi Blum and Jared Peterson met at Nebraska Wesleyan University, but were dating each other’s roommates at the time. After college, they stayed connected through mutual friends, until a good-luck text from Jared before Heidi’s first marathon brought them closer.
They dated long-distance for a couple of years; Jared was living in Dubuque, Iowa, Heidi in Omaha. On a visit over St. Patrick’s Day 2017, the couple took a sunrise hike at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque, and Jared proposed on an overlook near the Mississippi River.
The couple were drawn to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland for a unique and memorable reception — dining and dancing next to airplanes. “I loved the idea that the airplanes were the main décor, and we didn’t need to add much else,” Heidi says.
Their wedding colors were black, white and gold.
For her bridal look, Heidi had a hard time deciding between a form-fitting dress and a voluminous one. “Jocelyn at Ready or Knot took my vision and ran with it. She understood my style and what I was looking for in a dress.” The result was perfect for the bride: a slim Calla Blanche dress with a Sara Gabriel overskirt that added volume. Linda Lee Bridal Creations added hooks to attach the skirt to the dress, and also made a custom veil with beading that matched the dress.
Heidi and Jared were very budget-conscious, forgoing some elements to splurge on others, like a great reception band and reputable photographer. They split the cost of their 400-guest wedding with their parents, who play a big role in their lives. As a show of appreciation, the couple did a first look with all their parents. “We wanted to signify that not only Jared and I were coming together as one on that day, but so were our families.”
The couple had planned to have their first look down the aisle, but the 100-degree heat that day prompted changes to their schedule. They wanted outdoor photos with their families and wedding party after the ceremony, but to spare others from the heat, those sessions were done before the ceremony, with family portraits moved inside.
So, Heidi and Jared had their first look before everything started, exchanging letters and gifts alone in the sanctuary (tickets to a Broncos-Chiefs football game for him, a second wedding band for her).
Their wedding day advice? “There are going to be things that don’t go as planned and that’s OK!”
In the sweetest moment of the day, Jared sang “When I Say I Do” by Matthew West to Heidi during the ceremony. It was the first song he recorded and sent to Heidi when they were dating. “It’s a moment I will never forget. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the entire church,” Heidi says.
Bugs getting caught in the layers of Heidi’s skirt during the outdoor portrait session made for the funniest moment of the day. “I had my mom and all my bridesmaids picking out the bugs before the ceremony started!”
The biggest adjustment after the wedding was their move to the Kansas City area. Before marriage, Heidi never knew that Jared had such a sweet tooth. “I can’t keep any candy or desserts in the house or he will eat them in one sitting!” Jared learned that Heidi likes to sit on the bathroom counter to apply her makeup. He says she’s beautiful on the inside and out. “I love her everyday determination, drive, and patience.” She says he puts everyone else’s needs before his own, “the kindest, most caring soul I have ever met.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Heidi Blum and Jared Peterson
PHOTOGRAPHER Kara Quinn Photography
WEDDING DATE June 29, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Home of the bride's parents, catered by a family friend
CEREMONY Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna
RECEPTION Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Ashland
VIDEOGRAPHER Groom’s uncle
BRIDAL GOWN "Carissa" by Calla Blanche, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ALTERATIONS Linda Lee Bridal Creations
ACCESSORIES Overskirt, Sara Gabriel, Ready of Knot {Wedding Chic}; veil, Linda Lee Bridal Creations; hair piece, Danani
HAIRSTYLIST Lauren/Salon for Women
MAKEUP ARTIST Joey/Salon for Women
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Kennedy Blue
MEN'S ATTIRE Men’s Wearhouse
RINGS McCoy’s Jewelry, Dubuque, Iowa
FLORIST Flowers from Sam’s Club, arranged by a family friend
CAKE, DESSERTS Garden Café
CATERER Premier Catering
RENTALS Premier Catering
MUSIC The Innocence
TRANSPORTATION Emerald Limousine
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Embassy Suites Omaha-La Vista; Holiday Inn Express & Suites Omaha I-80
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Bride and groom
HONEYMOON Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun