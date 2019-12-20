January 19, 2019, Lincoln Station Great Hall
The night before their January wedding, Rachael Dvorak and Cole Wojtalewicz watched as blustery weather hit Lincoln during their rehearsal dinner. Luckily, they had planned for the possibility by pre-arranging a hotel room for their pastor and shuttle service from downtown hotels for their wedding guests. But things brightened up, literally, with blue skies and sunshine for their wedding the next day.
The couple had a vintage-inspired wedding for 300 guests. Rachael aimed for every detail to transport attendees back in time, “from hairstyles to background music,” with a gold, emerald green and black color palette.
After the photographer and videographer, the reception location was the next important vendor to book. Lincoln Station Great Hall matched Rachael’s 1940s/1950s vision and required minimal added decor. “I wanted a location that was so beautiful it would speak for itself.”
The wedding party’s look fell into a theme too: velvet. Bridesmaids told the bride how comfortable their dresses were, and the groomsmen’s matching bow ties brought added life to the wedding portraits.
Rachael outfitted each maid with a fleece shawl for the brisk weather, and kept warm herself in a vintage fur-trimmed jacket discovered in an antique shop — before she had her dress. “It allowed me to have spaghetti straps in mid-January.”
The possibility of inclement weather was top of mind as various decisions were finalized. “I found in planning it made me feel better to have a backup to my backup,” the bride says.
Choosing the Saturday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day gave guests the option of traveling home on the Monday holiday. The reception hall was within walking distance of downtown Lincoln hotels where guests were staying.
“The fear of the unknown is the worst part when it comes to wedding day weather, but we were blessed with little trouble,” Rachael says.
Traveling to the church felt the most rushed, the bride says, probably from anticipation of the ceremony. The sweetest moment was greeting each guest after the ceremony, and the reception was marked with funny speeches and so much dancing that the dance floor “broke,” the bride jokes.
Rachael’s advice: Make sure to have fun in the planning process! “The day goes so fast." If you really want to savor the experience, schedule some fun with family and friends and each other in the days leading up to it.
Moving from Omaha to St. Paul, Nebraska, has been the biggest adjustment to married life.
Cole calls his bride “beautiful,” and enjoys that she's a great cook. Rachael never knew Cole knows so many people. She says he’s the best at making her laugh, through good and bad moments.
After a “bitterly cold” wedding day, the couple enjoyed their favorite gift, from Rachael’s parents: a honeymoon in Jamaica.
Essential details
THE COUPLE Rachael Dvorak and Cole Wojtalewicz
PHOTOGRAPHER Mae Small Photography
WEDDING DATE January 19, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill — Haymarket, Lincoln
CEREMONY 2 Pillars Church, Lincoln
RECEPTION Lincoln Station Great Hall, Lincoln
VIDEOGRAPHER Mae Small Photography
BRIDAL GOWN Wtoo by Watters, Rhylan Lang Bridal
ACCESSORIES Gloves: Bridal Traditions; earrings: Kate Spade; veil: MariseyAccessories, Etsy
HAIR STYLIST Kirstey Grim/Ivy Lane Salon Studios, Lincoln
MAKEUP ARTIST Bride’s makeup self-done; bridesmaids, Nicole Gochenour
BRIDESMAID DRESSES DesirCouture!, Etsy
MEN’S ATTIRE JoS. A. Bank; bow ties: SewMiracle, Etsy
RINGS Borsheims
FLORIST Sarah McGuire/Hy-Vee
CAKE Applewood Hy-Vee
CATERER Premier Catering
MUSIC Image Entertainment
TRANSPORTATION Elite Party Buses, Lincoln
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS The Graduate Hotel, Hyatt Place Downtown, Lincoln
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Mother of the bride, Janeen Dvorak
HONEYMOON Sandals, Jamaica