Twenty-five years ago, a groom had two basic choices in wedding bands: gold and platinum. A generation later, tungsten carbide dominates in an explosion of exciting contemporary metals and styles for men’s rings.
Often fashioned with wood, carbon fiber, titanium — even meteorite and palladium (both more precious than gold) — tungsten carbide is a natural material with staying power.
Your first decision: Do you want a ring that’s durable, dependable and built to last or one that’s ultra cool but isn’t likely to give you a lifetime of wear? If you’re in the latter camp (i.e. not overly sentimental), a ring in a material that can’t be resized is likely to run you less. Still, look for a designer that offers a lifetime fit warranty and a replacement — just in case.
As for gold and platinum? There’s a reason they’re called precious metals, darlings. See what's new and trending in our styled shoot at Jefferson's Lounge in Council Bluffs.
Palladium and diamonds
Rose gold and ceramic
Tungsten, cobalt and meteorite
Tungsten carbide
Women's rings
FOR HER
The art of self-expression
Wedding rings aren’t just a symbol of love and marriage; they’re an expression of yourself. Shapes, metals, diamonds and gemstones are yours, and yours alone, to decide in a world of personalized design.
At your fingertips:
Oval diamonds, the haute darlings of 2020
Cushion cut diamonds (squarish with rounded corners)
Rose cut (domed, flat-bottomed) for the illusion of surface weight
Nature-inspired motifs, ethereal movement in filigree, waves and twists
Overlapping details symbolizing faith, hope and love
Colored gemstones
Art Deco settings
Source: Angelique Crown, representing Kirk Kara at the Borsheims YES! Event
Tip: Every three months, have your ring checked and cleaned to protect it from wear and tear. It’s a free service at most jewelry stores.
