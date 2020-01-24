Tungsten, cobalt and meteorite (copy)
MORRISSEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Twenty-five years ago, a groom had two basic choices in wedding bands: gold and platinum. A generation later, tungsten carbide dominates in an explosion of exciting contemporary metals and styles for men’s rings.

Often fashioned with wood, carbon fiber, titanium — even meteorite and palladium (both more precious than gold) — tungsten carbide is a natural material with staying power.

Your first decision: Do you want a ring that’s durable, dependable and built to last or one that’s ultra cool but isn’t likely to give you a lifetime of wear? If you’re in the latter camp (i.e. not overly sentimental), a ring in a material that can’t be resized is likely to run you less. Still, look for a designer that offers a lifetime fit warranty and a replacement — just in case.

As for gold and platinum? There’s a reason they’re called precious metals, darlings. See what's new and trending in our styled shoot at Jefferson's Lounge in Council Bluffs.

FOR HER

The art of self-expression

Wedding rings aren’t just a symbol of love and marriage; they’re an expression of yourself. Shapes, metals, diamonds and gemstones are yours, and yours alone, to decide in a world of personalized design.

At your fingertips:

  • Oval diamonds, the haute darlings of 2020
  • Cushion cut diamonds (squarish with rounded corners)
  • Rose cut (domed, flat-bottomed) for the illusion of surface weight
  • Nature-inspired motifs, ethereal movement in filigree, waves and twists
  • Overlapping details symbolizing faith, hope and love
  • Colored gemstones
  • Art Deco settings

Source: Angelique Crown, representing Kirk Kara at the Borsheims YES! Event

Tip: Every three months, have your ring checked and cleaned to protect it from wear and tear. It’s a free service at most jewelry stores.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

