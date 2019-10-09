Popular registry sites

Envelope.com allows couples to create their registry from a range of items that can include anything from snorkeling to a night at the theater to appliances for their home. Guests are invited to contribute money directly to the items on the registry. Couples can track their gifts in their account. Envelope even has a thank-you card service.

Honeyfund.com offers a universal wedding registry tool. The platform lets you add items from anywhere on the web, or even add your own custom registry items like experiences, trips, donations to charity and more. There are no fees for registered couples or guests and major retailers are represented, including Pottery Barn, Target, and more.

Tendr.com is one way for a couple to receive cash wedding gifts. You create a personalized landing page for your wedding and let your guests give cash gifts Once they've specified their gift amount, your wedding guests can choose from an assortment of digital cards, which they can personalize with a note and send instantly with a click. Couples are notified whenever they receive gifts. Free for guests; couples give up 5% of their overall gift amount when they redeem their gifts for cash, directly into their bank account.