September 28, 2019, The Oregon Golf Club, West Linn, Oregon
When asked “how’s married life?” Nicole Huynh and Kelbey Heider of Omaha can’t think of much that is different, “but it sure is fun!” The values they bonded over as a couple, and as best friends for years before that, are unchanged, and their September wedding has added even more joy to their lives.
The couple were married in front of 350 guests outside Portland, Oregon, where the bride is from, on the groom’s parents’ wedding anniversary. Nicole envisioned an elegant but cozy late-summer-meets-early-fall theme, and referenced the landscape in her wedding details, including wooden die-cut place cards in the shape of Oregon, with guests’ names in calligraphy by the bride.
The artistic touches didn’t stop there. The couple commissioned a local artist to do a live painting at the reception. “Guests enjoyed seeing the process, and it's something we can keep forever,” Nicole says. A choreographed first dance and s’mores station made the day even more unique.
To keep costs in check, the couple opted to wholesale purchase items normally rented. Their most important spend was for a photographer and videographer to document the day. After an inventive at-home engagement shoot in Omaha with Chelsea Jo Photography, Nicole and Kelbey booked Chelsea again for post-wedding portraits in Omaha.
Planning an out-of-state wedding had its challenges, like booking the venue sight unseen and tracking decoration shipments to Oregon. A day-of coordinator “was life-changing,” the bride says. The day went smoothly, and the couple remembers moments both sweet — their first look and a Nike swoosh sewn into Nicole’s dress in honor of her late father — and funny — Nicole’s middle school time capsule shared by her sister and two cousins.
Kelbey treasures Nicole’s selflessness and consideration of others, and never knew she was so artistically talented. Nicole says Kelbey is super dependable and hard-working, but has a lot of fun too, especially in the kitchen cooking dinner for them nightly. A Pottery Barn registry outfitted their home with barware and bedding, but their Roomba robot vacuum swept away the competition as their favorite gift.
Nicole’s advice for brides-to-be: “Don’t procrastinate!” Creating a plan and sticking to it will minimize stress. “You have to remember to have fun throughout the planning process, and that will show the day of.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Nicole Huynh and Kelbey Heider
PHOTOGRAPHER Sierra Ashleigh Photography (Portland); Chelsea Jo Photography (Omaha)
WEDDING DATE Sept. 28, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER The Thirsty Lion, Tigard, Oregon
CEREMONY Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Lake Oswego, Oregon
RECEPTION The Oregon Golf Club, West Linn, Oregon
OMAHA PORTRAIT LOCATION Joslyn Castle
VIDEOGRAPHERS Amory Films (love story video); Moving Pictures, Portland (day of)
BRIDAL GOWNS Ceremony: Lazaro Bridal, JLM Flagship Boutique, West Hollywood, California. Reception: Calla Blanche, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ACCESSORIES Veil: Brides & Hairpins, Nordstrom; Shoes: Badgley Mischka, Nordstrom
ALTERATIONS Livi's Designs Bridal Tailoring
HAIR STYLIST NW Makeup and Hair, Happy Valley, Oregon
MAKEUP ARTIST Renee Himberger/Makeup by Renee
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Adriana Papell
MEN’S ATTIRE JoS. A. Bank Clothiers
RINGS Thorpe & Co. Jewellers, Sioux City, Iowa, and Borsheims. The groom's ring was passed down from his late grandfather.
FLORIST Sarah Blasi/Selva Florals, Portland
CAKES Dream Cakes, Portland; Groom's cake: Laurie Clarke Cakes, Portland
CATERER The Oregon Golf Club
MUSIC Event Team Entertainment, Portland
CHOREOGRAPHER Simply Ballroom
LIVE PAINTER Alex Chiu/Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland
TRANSPORTATION Shanghai Party Bus, Portland
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Bella Figura; calligraphy by the bride
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Fairfield Inn & Suites and Hilton, Lake Oswego, Oregon
DAY-OF COORDINATOR Kelsey Gassaway/Pop Fizz Clink Events
HONEYMOON Planned by the groom for February 2020 as a surprise for the bride
Real Wedding: Nicole Huynh and Kelbey Heider
Nicole Huynh and Kelbey Heider were married Sept. 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, Oregon, with a reception at The Oregon Gold Club in West Linn, Oregon.