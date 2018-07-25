NOT YOUR TYPICAL WORK DAY Katey was surprised to return from a meeting and find flowers and a note from Levi at her desk. He didn’t have security clearance but some colleagues smuggled him in. “Out of nowhere, he walked over to my desk and proposed as everyone cheered.’’ Family and friends continued the surprise with a rooftop gathering at Pitch Pizzeria.
CIGAR ANYONE? The two love food and cigars. Their first date was to Taste of Omaha, followed by a nightcap at Havana Garage (they even did some engagement shots there). They wanted something unconventional for their wedding, so they hired Dante Pizzeria to cater the reception and served LaMar’s Donuts instead of cake. Guests were able to watch Dante make the pizza from the patio. There was a cigar bar, too. “We really enjoyed creating a wedding that was us,’’ Katey says. It was a hit with guests, too, and the pizza was perfect for a midnight snack. Their theme was that of a chic garden party.
CAT CAKE Levi's grandma Lillian used to make wedding cakes so she created a single tier to cut for pictures. “We topped it with beautiful fresh flowers, a cake topper, and most important, a laser cutout of a black cat to symbolize our cat, Penny.’’
TOO MANY TO COUNT There were many sweet moments and some hysterical ones, too, like the speech by Justin, one of Katey’s protective older brothers. But they’ll never forget the moment they exchanged cards before their first look. “It was such a real, raw moment. The cards sent us over the edge,'' Katey said. "There were laughs, smiles and tears. It was really the last time to pour our hearts out to one another before officially becoming husband and wife. We'll never forget that feeling.''
COOKING UP A STORM They’ve loved using all the cookware, gadgets and utensils received as wedding gifts. A grill from Katey’s parents has been a lot of fun. “Levi is such a fantastic cook. It has been really awesome to watch him put his skills to the test and become a grill master. We are foodies who love to entertain, so we are extremely appreciative of receiving all that we did."
STRESS IS OVER Bumps on the road are inevitable during the whole wedding process, Katey wants all brides to know. There's so much hype because of Pinterest, blogs, TV shows and movies, she says, that you think it's going to be all sunshine and roses. "While at times it was, there also were times it wasn't,'' she says. "Lean on your fiancé in the midst of it all and make decisions that make you happy as a couple.''
TIME TO GROW UP Their wedding seemed like their official transition into adulthood, they said, although Levi still loves his peanut butter and Katey is as competitive as ever at fishing. Levi says Katey has a beautiful heart and laughs at all of his jokes. Katey says Levi is charming and can talk to anyone. “I love her with all of my heart,’’ he says, “even if I do still come in second to the cat.’’