The massive, moody wall murals of Monarch Prime & Bar at Hotel Deco screamed to be featured in a Halloween-inspired styled shoot submitted by Katie Brown of Velvet Sage Photography. Moss and bones never looked so eerily inviting.

PHOTOGRAPHY Velvet Sage Photography

SET STYLING Katie Brown and Hannah Nodskov

HAIRSTYLIST Evergreen Salon

MAKEUP ARTIST Model Perfect Airbrush

MODELS Tiffany Cook, Alexa Mosqueda

INVITATION DESIGN Hungry Heart Ink

FLORALS The Purple Orchid

CAKE The Cake Specialist

LOCATION Monarch Prime/Hotel Deco

ATTIRE Hannah Caroline Couture

