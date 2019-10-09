The massive, moody wall murals of Monarch Prime & Bar at Hotel Deco screamed to be featured in a Halloween-inspired styled shoot submitted by Katie Brown of Velvet Sage Photography. Moss and bones never looked so eerily inviting.
PHOTOGRAPHY Velvet Sage Photography
SET STYLING Katie Brown and Hannah Nodskov
HAIRSTYLIST Evergreen Salon
MAKEUP ARTIST Model Perfect Airbrush
MODELS Tiffany Cook, Alexa Mosqueda
INVITATION DESIGN Hungry Heart Ink
FLORALS The Purple Orchid
CAKE The Cake Specialist
LOCATION Monarch Prime/Hotel Deco
ATTIRE Hannah Caroline Couture
