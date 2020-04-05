September 28, 2019, Founders One • Nine
GO BLUEJAYS Margaret Jow and Henry Mishek met during their undergraduate studies at Creighton University. Four years later, while visiting Margaret’s family in Fort Worth, Texas, Henry proposed after dinner downtown. “Little did I know that my best friends were at my parents’ house waiting to celebrate with us with cake and champagne,” Margaret says.
PERSONALITY PLUS First they had to find a date that would fit Henry’s medical school schedule. They wanted an intimate, modern celebration with touches of their personality sprinkled throughout: cultural traditions during the ceremony, live jazz during happy hour, their favorite local beer (Infusion’s Vanilla Bean Blonde) hoisted during the reception.
RIGHT START The ceremony was the biggest moment of the day and they liked having it early in the day. Food and music were the biggest priorities for the reception. “We believe that if we have our loved ones, and the music is right and the food is great, that’s what makes the party,” they say. Their parents helped pay for the food, alcohol and venue, and they took on the rest for their 320 guests.
FIRST DANCE In college, Henry and Margaret would always meet friends at the Crescent Moon bar in the Blackstone District. “Fortunately, they were having Oktoberfest the afternoon of our wedding, so we were able to take our friends on a party bus and go to Oktoberfest before the reception! A polka band was playing ... and that’s actually where we shared our first dance that day,” Margaret says.
DRINKING IN THE RAIN It was gorgeous outside the entire day, Margaret says, then it began to pour just as the cocktail hour began. “All we could do was laugh and realize that you can never fully plan your entire day out.”
SPECIAL MOMENTS They loved having live music during the cocktail hour and dinner, and so did their guests. But their sweetest moment came while taking pictures with their dog, Franklin, after the ceremony. Their favorite gift was a Dyson pet vacuum for Franklin, who sheds a lot.
WEEKEND TRADITION Henry wrote Margaret a song, which he plays every weekend morning while she’s drinking her coffee. He, meanwhile, is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. They go to a lot of home games, so Margaret gave Henry a set of personalized Chiefs cornhole boards made in Tennessee.
GENEROUS LADY Henry says Margaret pours out her time, talents and decisions to everyone she meets and that’s why he loves her. She says Henry is the kindest and most patient person you’ll ever meet. “He makes every person feel so special and is such a loyal friend to everyone,” she says.
BUSY SCHEDULE With Henry about to become a fourth-year medical student, finding time for each other can be crazy. “We take every opportunity we can to have spontaneous date nights, watch TV together, or even take Franklin on a walk together.” Monday’s routine: “We watch ‘The Bachelor’ together.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Margaret Jow and Henry Mishek
PHOTOGRAPHER Weddings by Amy Lynn
WEDDING DATE September 28, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Gorat’s Steakhouse
CEREMONY St. John’s at Creighton University
RECEPTION Founders One • Nine
VIDEOGRAPHER Weddings by Amy Lynn
BRIDAL GOWN Mikaella Bridal, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ACCESSORIES Family jewelry
HAIRSTYLIST Updo.toYou
MAKEUP ARTIST Makeup by Lauren Woita
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Kennedy Blue
MEN’S ATTIRE Men’s Wearhouse
RINGS Engagement ring: heirloom from Henry’s grandmother, reset by Goldsmith Silversmith; wedding bands: family gift
FLORIST Loess Hills Floral
CAKE Family friend
CATERER Catering Creations
RENTALS Petals to Platinum, 402 Event Services, United Rent-All
MUSIC Matt Hackett & Trio; Dr. Mr. West
TRANSPORTATION Rockin N Rollin Party Bus Omaha
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Designed by the bride
SEATING CHART Dana Osborne Design
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Magnolia Hotel, Embassy Suites Omaha Downtown Old Market, Hyatt Place Omaha/Downtown Old Market
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR Magnolia Events & Creations
HONEYMOON Vancouver