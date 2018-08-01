A wedding dress is a significant investment. What will become of yours?
Regardless of the answer, having your bridal gown professionally cleaned immediately after the wedding is a smart idea.
“You wouldn’t believe what the insides of some gowns look like,” says Vikki Reed of Omaha Lace Cleaners, specialists in gown and formal wear cleaning and preservation.
Between self-tanning lotions and perspiration, linings can become badly soiled, she says.
Hemlines tend to take a beating as well. Tears and snags are common, especially in tulle.
“There are certain things we just can’t fix," she says. "A tear in tulle is one of them. You can’t just sew it up; you can see it (the repair) and it looks terrible.”
Outdoor weddings can take their toll on hemlines, with dust and grime the biggest offenders. Illusion sleeves, backs and bodices sometimes come in damaged, too.
“Illusion lace is super delicate. You can poke your finger through it in two seconds,” Reed says.
If you’re planning to resell your gown or preserve it for a future generation, a talented seamstress may be able to rebuild a damaged section using replacement fabric specially ordered from the manufacturer.
Dresses with romantic embroideries and intricate beading receive an extra dose of TLC. "We literally hand-clean those areas with a tiny brush," Reed says. "After we’ve hand-cleaned, we wet-clean or dry-clean the dress.
But before a dress goes through the automated process, buttons and other super-delicate areas are protected with linen. Gown specialists, in some extreme situations, may even need to remove and re-apply bead work. "We can’t take a chance that the dress will snag itself."
There can be five hours involved in cleaning a heavily beaded gown, Reed says. "It's tedious. A basic dress is a two- to- three-hour process."
Types of services
Prices for basic gown cleaning and preservation start at about $330, Reed says. Expect to pay more for a high-end designer gown because of the added liability to the dry cleaner. As a general rule, you should allow three weeks for any service. "But we can work with you," Reed says.
CLEAN-ONLY Recommended for a gown that has been purchased from a sample rack, as well as a destination wedding dress that will be worn again for a local reception.
STEAM- OR PRESS-ONLY Perfect for when a new dress has been in a closet for a few weeks and wrinkles and creases haven't fallen out.
CLEAN & PRESS/STEAM Recommended if you plan to resell or loan the gown.
CLEAN & REPAIR/RESTORE Worthwhile for a vintage or antique dress that has yellowed but is still in good condition. "We’re able to get many vintage gowns back to their original color," Reed says. "I’ve seen our gown specialist work wonders."
CLEAN & PRESERVE When you love your dress enough to keep it forever. Preservation is done with the same museum-quality process used by the Smithsonian Institution, Reed says. The gown is placed in acid-free tissue in an acid-free box, and gloves are provided for future handling. "The worst way you can store a gown on your own is in a plastic bag in your closet," Reed says. "Plastic is terrible because the fabric can’t breathe. It inevitably is going to yellow and any unseen stains are going to start showing. Eventually, the fabric will become so fragile, it will disintegrate."
Out, damn spot!
Stains and what you should do to minimize the damage:
- Food, wine or other beverage, blood: Don’t rub the stain. Blot with a soft cloth and water (but only use water if your dress is polyester or something other than silk).
- Lipstick or other makeup, grease, grass: Dab with a high-quality spot remover — a must-have for your day-of emergency kit. Omaha Lace Cleaners recommends Shout Wipe & Go towelettes.
- Bring the gown in to be cleaned as soon after the wedding as possible and alert the gown specialists to the stain or spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.