The bride — and her gown — are usually the head turner at a wedding.
But heads were turning a little earlier at one Omaha couple's nuptials, thanks to the maid of honor's, er, nontraditional attire.
Christina Meador sported a T. rex suit for her walk down the aisle at her sister's Aug. 10 wedding in Omaha.
When her sister Deanna said the wedding party could wear what they liked, Christina took it and ran with it.
"When you have to buy a bridesmaid dress, it would be great if it was something you actually wanted instead of a total waste of money," Meador told The World-Herald. "I had always wanted the costume and immediately thought of that."
Photos and the story behind the suit have gone viral. A post on Meador's Facebook page racked up more than 7,000 likes and 37,000 shares.
The couple, Joby and Deanna Adams, wanted to keep their backyard ceremony simple.
They invested money that would have gone toward a venue into the patio at their Omaha home.
For the ceremony, the bride wore a white strapless gown, and the groom wore gray pants and a matching vest.
But the wedding party had no firm constraints. Joby Adams, 34, said he gave his groomsmen an idea. But Deanna Adams, 40, told her crew they could wear whatever they would be comfortable in.
The dinosaur suit became "a big game of chicken," the groom said.
Meador messaged her sister saying she would be wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume. Do it, Adams sent back.
When Meador said she bought the costume, the bride said she was excited to see it.
Sure enough, Meador brought the T. rex suit and a backup dress on the big day.
Joby Adams didn't think his now-sister-in-law would go through with it.
But then he saw Meador walk out of the house.
The jaw of her T. rex costume briefly snagged on the patio roof. She wobbled down the aisle with one stumpy T. rex arm grasping a bouquet of red and yellow flowers and the other resting on the best man's arm.
"Apparently I don't know my sister-in-law that well," he said.
Since photos hit social media, the couple have made national news. They've received Facebook messages and been tagged in articles on social media.
The enjoyed the out-of-the-box outfit. Joby Adams said his mother, who died from cancer a couple of weeks after the backyard ceremony, was able to watch the livestreamed wedding and got a kick out of the costume.
"We enjoyed it," he said. "We didn't feel like it took anything away from the wedding. It added to it. We loved it, and we laughed."
Oh, and what happened to the dinosaur costume after the wedding?
It was gifted to the bride.
