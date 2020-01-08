JLS-Photo-655.jpg

September 28, 2019, Scottish Rite Masonic Center

FURRY ASSIST Creighton put the engagement ring on their dog’s collar and asked Lorelei to take the dog for a walk. That’s when she noticed the ring. “It was an easy decision to marry him," Lorelei says. “He is very supportive, kind and open to new adventures." The two had met in college in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

WEDDING VISION An elegant outdoor ceremony with a fun and simple reception. They decorated with greenery and fresh blooms. “Very beautiful and much cheaper than having lots of flowers," Lorelei says. Photography was their biggest expense, followed by catering.

JLS-Photo-69.jpg

HUSKER FANS Their wedding coincided with the Nebraska-Ohio State football game, so they showed the game on TV at the reception.

UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS For Lorelei, it was when Creighton teared up as she walked down the aisle. There was a funny memory, too, when their toddler ring-bearer drop-kicked the pillow he was carrying (fortunately, not with the ring). They wrote letters to one another and read them after the reception. Creighton recalls how stunning Lorelei looked the day of the wedding. “I’m so glad to have a partner so smart, caring and beautiful."

JLS-Photo-483.jpg

GAME NIGHTS Board games were among their favorite presents.

TIME TO REMEMBER Throughout the wedding day, take time to soak up the special moments and everyone who is there with you, Lorelei says. They found it difficult to talk with everyone and thank them for coming before the speeches and dancing began.

JLS-Photo-688.jpg

Essential details

THE COUPLE Creighton Gerber and Lorelei Tinaglia

PHOTOGRAPHER JLS Photo

WEDDING DATE September 28, 2019

REHEARSAL DINNER The Storz Mansion

CEREMONY The Smyth House, a private residence

RECEPTION Scottish Rite Masonic Center

BRIDAL GOWN Brilliant Bridal, Mesa, Arizona

ACCESSORIES Veil: Bridal Consignment, Richfield, Minnesota

HAIR STYLIST Desi McKenna/Element Salon

MAKEUP ARTIST Autumn

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Each chose their own

MEN’S ATTIRE Men’s Wearhouse

RINGS Bride, Zales; groom, Etsy

FLORIST Damon/Design Expressions by Damon

CAKE Cake Expressions

CATERER John Ford

RENTALS United Rent-All

MUSIC The couple made their own Spotify playlists and asked a friend to work the computer. A speaker was rented from United Rent-All

TRANSPORTATION Friends

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Couple's own design and Vistaprint

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS EVEN Hotel Omaha Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Downtown Omaha

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR Paula Steenson/Paula Presents

HONEYMOON Stillwater, Minnesota

Real Wedding: Lorelei Tinaglia and Creighton Gerber

Creighton Gerber and Lorelei Tinaglia were married Sept. 28, 2019 at The Smyth House, with a reception at Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

