Some brides want a dress as original as they are.
That’s when it can be fun to explore a custom creation from an independent fashion designer.
“It’s a more personalized way of buying your wedding dress,” said Denise Ervin of Denise Ervin Designs, who creates bridal and special occasion dresses. “You will have something that is particularly ‘you.’ ”
Ervin is one of four local designers participating in The Aisle, a premier bridal salon and runway show Aug. 18 at the Omaha Design Center. Hosted by the Omaha World-Herald’s Wedding Essentials magazine and presented by Omaha Fashion Week, the new event kicks off OFW’s annual fall shows.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
OFW Producer Brook Hudson said The Aisle will combine the excitement and red carpet experience of OFW — and a lot more — from 2 to 6 p.m.
In addition to seeing an upscale collection of runway looks, attendees can mix and mingle with a curated collection of more than 40 wedding professionals who specialize in bringing wedding-day dreams to life.
“You will get some great ideas from some of our favorite local vendors,” Hudson said. “It will be a like a one-stop shop.”
The wedding marketplace will highlight cakes, catering, florals, attire, entertainment, invitations and more.
Buy a VIP ticket, and you’ll be greeted with a swag bag and a glass of champagne as you walk through the door. VIP tickets also include reserved seating for the day’s three OFW-produced runway presentations.
Ervin has been designing clothing and costumes for more than 30 years. She gets all kinds of requests for specialty dresses, from an Elizabethan-style wedding gown to a beach-perfect style for a wedding in Hawaii. Ervin will be bringing a pantsuit option to the show, as well as a sequined gown and a short option.
Hudson said attendees will ooh and aah over local collections from Hannah Caroline Couture, Livi’s Designs Bridal and Only By Faith, as well. “They are designers we’ve worked with and we’ve really loved,” Hudson said.
The runway will also feature exclusive and/or customizable bridal fashions from Black Tie & White Satin, Dillard’s, Noa Brides, Dream Dress Express, Ellynne Bridal and Tip Top Tux.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.