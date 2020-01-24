October 11, 2019, The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm
MUSIC TO HER EARS After a first date on a snowy January night four years ago, Jeremy Mohr found himself proposing to Lauryn Nyhoff at Colorado’s Seven Peaks Music Festival. Country artist Dierks Bentley was singing the couple’s favorite song, “Woman, Amen,” when Jeremy got down on one knee and popped the question.
NICE MIX Jeremy and Lauryn wanted a fall wedding with a romantic, rustic chic theme. The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington was the perfect blend of Jeremy’s small-town upbringing and her big-city glam, Lauryn says.
ORIGINAL VOWS The couple wrote their vows, which she says made pledging their love extra-special. “We received so many compliments on them.”
DANCE ROUTINE For a unique grand entrance, Jeremy and Lauryn worked up a choreographed routine to “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown. “We nailed it, and I don’t think anyone was expecting it. We had a blast planning that surprise for our guests. It was such a fun twist to a typical entrance.”
FAVORITE THINGS Her advice is to include things that allow your guests to get to know you as a couple. Their menu featured their favorite date-night food: chips and salsa with margaritas and a fajita bar. “Our guests still rave about our food menu.” They also hired a videographer to create a short love story video, which they played between dinner and dancing. “It is a great way for your guests to get to know you as a couple. It’s also a perfect segue to get the party started,” she says.
SPECIAL GIFTS Lauryn gave Jeremy an engraved watch. Jeremy purchased her wedding earrings and clutch. Their other favorite gift was a wooden cutting board crafted by a friend in Denmark who sent progress pictures. “We love to cook, and now we have something that will last a lifetime with lots of sentimental value,” Lauryn says.
NO HURRY Lauryn’s advice is to take the first month to enjoy your engagement instead of rushing into wedding details as she did. “I wish I would’ve taken a breath and just enjoyed the engagement with friends, family and Jeremy.” She also recommends asking your fiancé to name three things most important to him for the wedding. “You may be surprised (I was!) to find out what your groom has an opinion or vision about. It also prevents a Type A bride from completely taking over the wedding planning process and unintentionally steamrolling her ideas/wishes.”
CAREFUL PLANNING They kept careful track of their wedding expenses. Venue was most important, and the open-bar package was their biggest investment. “But we wouldn’t have hosted a party any other way.’’ Having it all in one spot gave them more time to spend with guests. They loved the multiple ceremony options at Ackerhurst. “Which turned out to be essential as we had to transition our ceremony from outdoors to the indoor loft space at the last minute due to inclement weather.”
STRONGER TOGETHER Jeremy says Lauryn “brings so much positivity into my life and does all the little things that sneak past me. Her dedication to making me a stronger individual in turn makes us a stronger couple.” Lauryn says Jeremy is always thinking of her and knows exactly how to calm the rush of her life. “Sometimes the best plans are no plans. When the world tells me I’m not enough, he encourages me to dream, explore and jump into any opportunity with two feet.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Lauryn Nyhoff and Jeremy Mohr
PHOTOGRAPHER Kaylie Sirek Photography
WEDDING DATE October 11, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Corkscrew Wine & Cheese, Blackstone
CEREMONY, RECEPTION The Barn at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm, Bennington
VIDEOGRAPHER Dan Cisar/Pearl Productions
BRIDAL GOWN Pronovias, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ACCESSORIES Veil: Ready or Knot; earrings: Sample and Soiree Bridal
HAIRSTYLIST Mollee Ann Ross/Salon for Women
MAKEUP ARTIST Joey Nielsen/Salon for Women
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Lulus, Azazie
MEN’S ATTIRE JoS. A. Bank, Frank & Buck, Dazi
RINGS 14 Karat Omaha
FLORIST Rouge Rustic Events
CAKE Omaha Cake Design
CATERER Attitude on Food
RENTALS Rouge Rustic Events
MUSIC DJ Myles/A Final Take Films and DJ
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Etsy
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Northwest
HONEYMOON Aruba, Renaissance by Marriott; Sarah Kanter/Those Who Wander Travel
