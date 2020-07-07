August 9, 2019, River Bend, Lyons, Colorado
HELP FROM FRIENDS Kristine Buhman and Mark Hayward had been longtime clients of Urbane Salon and Day Spa in downtown Omaha when the owners decided to introduce them. The couple met for a drink and appetizers and talked until the bartender told them it was time to leave. Kristine found a piece of paper with Mark’s phone number in her coat pocket when she got home.
EASTER SURPRISE The couple were getting ready to head to Kristine’s parents’ home for Easter when Mark suggested Kristine open her Easter basket. She did and found a rock that Fiona, their dog, had carried into the house. Kristine gave Mark a confused look, and “Mark got down on one knee and asked if I would like this (rock) better.”
SUNDAY FUNDAY They love Colorado and envisioned a relaxed and fun destination wedding with a natural theme. “I was pretty low-key when it came to planning and just knew I wanted everything to be outdoors with the mountains as a backdrop,” Kristine says. She picked their Colorado venue sight unseen, but she said it was the best decision.
SAY I DO When it came time to put the ring on Mark’s finger, that’s all Kristine could think about. Their officiant, her brother-in-law, had to remind her to say her vows, too.
AN UNUSUAL BARMAID Betty the Beverage Burro brought around non-alcoholic drinks after the ceremony and during the cocktail hour, which was a great conversation starter. A Colorado rain shower came through right after everyone had gone through the food line. “It was an absolute downpour. The wind picked up, and people were screaming. It was definitely a highlight and something we will all remember. Once dinner was over, the rain cleared and it was like it never happened,” Kristine says. The wedding happened to fall on their best friend’s birthday, so during dinner everyone sang happy birthday to him. Local honey jars served as party favors at place settings.
SECOND THOUGHTS They did their photos on the mountain, and the ride back down was rough. “We thought we were going to lose our entire wedding party to motion sickness before the ceremony.” That mountain trip cut into the time for other photos before the ceremony. Although everything worked out fine, that’s something Kristine says she might have done differently. It was a long day, starting at 5 a.m. But they loved that everyone made the trip to celebrate with them. It was their favorite gift. “It was so beautiful to have so many people we love there with us.” Kristine tried to be funny and ordered golf balls with a photo of her, Mark and Fiona for her hubby. “They didn’t turn out at all.”
SWEET MOMENTS From Mark kissing Kristine on the forehead, to seeing the look on Mark’s face as she walked down the aisle, to their first dance, the day was full of special moments for the bride. “The sweetest not-us moment was our flower girl, Maddy. She wanted to do such a good job ... she was placing the petals one at a time and trying to get them in a perfect row. It was adorable and really made everybody laugh.”
HAPPY TRAILS For their honeymoon, the couple flew to Reno, Nevada, stopped in Lake Tahoe and then continued down the Pacific Coast to Los Angeles. “It was an amazing trip; we highly recommend it,” Kristine says.
LONG ENGAGEMENT Mark and Kristine dated for seven years, so there were no surprises once they were married. Mark says Kristine makes him a better person. Kristine says he’s level-headed, grounded and calm. “I am the complete opposite. I am so happy to have him because I’m a worry wart.”
