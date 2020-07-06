June 29, 2019, Omaha Design Center
MEANT TO BE The pair met their freshman year at Iowa State University and after hanging out three times, Kristina told TJ he was going to marry her. “Crazy, I know. But I just knew.” Both were dating other people so they stayed friends for a year or so before they started dating.
DREAM PROPOSAL After walking up a path of rose petals, Kristina found TJ looking handsome and nervous at Villa Aletta in Omaha. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran was playing and LimeLight Expressions had added lights to the gazebo. Kristina said she was in total shock and had no clue he planned to propose. “He had a photographer and videographer there to catch every moment, which I loved, because it felt like a flash of a second and now it’s something we can watch whenever we want,” she says.
FAVORITE COLORS Their wedding vision was elegant and chic with their go-to hues of black, white and pale powder blue. Both have birthdays in the summer, so their wedding for about 250 guests was between the two. TJ had envisioned a princess dress for his bride but Kristina wanted a fitted crepe dress with little to no lace. “I did want to wow him, so I decided to get a removable skirt. It was belted so the back had a long train and the front of the skirt had an opening so you could see my crepe dress underneath. He was definitely wowed and loved my dress.” They didn’t have a first look, so they both teared up as she walked down the aisle.
MOM TO THE RESCUE Kristina found a simple and chic idea of using glass cylinder vases with white candles and eucalyptus laid out on the tables for centerpieces. Her mom searched long and hard for the vases, sourcing them through Goodwill, Facebook and Hobby Lobby. “Depending on your style, you can make it look super chic, rustic, bohemian or even elegant,” she says. Guests also loved their photo booth. The reception was one of their big-ticket items, but everyone still talks about how much fun they had, they say.
SWEET TOOTH Their favorite gift was a KitchenAid mixer, because they love making yummy items from scratch. TJ also gave Kristina a bouquet of flowers and a diamond necklace to match her earrings. She gave him a gold pendant with the coordinates of the church and “Love, your wife” inscribed in her handwriting. A book of her boudoir shots was also a hit.
NO GAMBLE HERE The groomsmen received small wooden boxes that Kristina stained and then filled with playing cards, dice, a bottle of Hennessy and cigars. They also got cuff links with their initials to wear with their tuxes. The bridesmaids received matching nude heels and earrings, Old Navy flip-flops for the reception, tote bags, makeup bags with overnight products and comfy robes to get ready in. “I wrote them personal letters telling them my favorite moment with them and how happy I was for them to be by my side,” Kristina says.
LUCKY GIRL Kristina says TJ is the best husband — handsome, caring, and a hard worker who can always make her laugh. TJ says Kristina has a big heart. “She is such a genuine person, beautiful both inside and out. I am so thankful to have her as my wife, life partner and the future mother of our children.” She knew TJ, who has signed to play with the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa squad, was competitive, but watching him play video games during quarantine has been a hoot. She loves his happy dance when he wins. He didn’t realize how much she loved to keep their home in Dallas tidy. They had to do some compromising on meals, too, since they both wanted different things. “We created a Pinterest board and are pinning meals that we both like. It’s worked pretty well for us.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Kristina Richter and TJ Mutcherson
PHOTOGRAPHER Brett Brooner Photography
WEDDING DATE June 29, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Upstream Brewing Company
CEREMONY First Unitarian Church
RECEPTION Omaha Design Center
VIDEOGRAPHER Kriha Films
BRIDAL GOWN Mikaella Bridal, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}; custom skirt by Livis Designs Bridal Tailoring
ALTERATIONS Livis Designs Bridal Tailoring
ACCESSORIES Custom earrings: 14 Karat; necklace: Helzberg; clutch: Anthropologie; shoes: Stuart Weizman; garter: Etsy
HAIRSTYLIST Darcy Hernon
MAKEUP ARTIST Amanda Lee Artistry
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Jenny Yoo, Ready or Knot
MEN’S ATTIRE Calvin Klein, Men’s Wearhouse
RINGS 14 Karat
FLORIST Janousek Florist & Greenhouse
CAKE Cake Gallery
CATERER Mangia Italiana
RENTALS Kings table chairs, dinnerware, flatware, glassware: AAA Rents & Event Services; tablecloths, chair covers:Omaha Design Center
MUSIC DJ and Lights LLC
TRANSPORTATION Emerald Limousine Omaha
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Canva
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Omaha Downtown
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Kimmylea/LimeLight Expressions
HONEYMOON Cliff Side Suites in Santorini, Greece, coordinated by Patti Wyman/Elite Travel