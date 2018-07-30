The best makeup artists have a common wedding-day goal.
“We want the bride to feel happy and beautiful,’’ says Kristen Rozmiarek, a master stylist and lead makeup artist for Kontempo. It’s an art, she says, that involves getting to know the bride and the venue. Here are her top 10 tips:
Select a makeup artist who fits your style. You should feel comfortable with his or her approach. "Don’t be afraid to say what you want. If you see something you don’t like, tell us,’’ Rozmiarek says. If your preferences are ignored or dismissed, find a better match.
Do a trial run. A practice session the day before your ceremony can yield lots of information. Maybe the eyeliner didn’t last or the blush disappeared. Those are things that can be fixed on the big day. That’s also why Rozmiarek recommends using high-quality products.
Block plenty of time. Rozmiarek typically blocks an hour for the bride and 45 minutes per bridesmaid and mother of the bride. “I like to take that extra time for a bride because she’s so sensitive to everything being perfect.’’ If the photographer is there, request a test photo so you can see how your makeup will look in the official photos.
Keep it light. While you want to look special, you also want people to recognize you as you walk down the aisle. “Most people don’t wear a lot of heavy makeup on a day-to-day basis,’’ Rozmiarek says. Don’t do it on your big day either.
Ditto for lips. If you have light hair, an ivory dress and soft green flowers, don’t distract from that picture with a hot pink or dark lip color. “You don’t want anything too bold that is going to take away from the color scheme,’’ Rozmiarek says. A nude lip color, on the other hand, can make you look sickly and washed out (lip colors tend to appear one shade lighter in photographs). “The corpsy look,’’ she calls it. Stay light but play off your natural lip and skin tones, Rozmiarek suggests. You also could wear a more dramatic lip color for photographs and then blot it for the ceremony. Or go with a lighter shade entirely. Avoid lip stains; opt for a lipstick that can be easily refreshed.
Eye your palette. For a natural look, Rozmiarek uses eye shadows in earth tones (but occasionally plays up a blue or green eye with a hint of purple). The exception is a bride who typically wears darker colors, has deep-set eyes or a dark wedding palette. Heavy black eyeliner will overpower a soft romantic feel; dark brown most often is a better choice.
Go easy on tanning. Makeup artists can fix a lighter face but the orange from a spray tan gone wrong will eat its way through most foundations (and ruin your dress). Rozmiarek's advice: Do not apply self-tanner to your face. If you have to tan because you’re heading to the beach for your honeymoon, apply very lightly to the face.
Beware of concealer. Some under-eye concealers and setting powders reflect light in flash photography and show up as white or light spots on the face. When touching up with powder, press a small amount into the skin and dust off any excess, or use blotting paper. In a pinch, gently blot with a clean tissue.
Prepare to blot. When the tears come, blot them with your finger or a tissue and let your skin air dry. Your makeup will stay where it is, Rozmiarek says. Don’t wipe; you’ll get rid of the tears and your makeup at the same time.
Hydrate and catch some zzzz's. It’s amazing what good sleep and lots of water will do for your face. Sleep reduces puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Hydrating well before the wedding plumps the skin and creates a better surface for makeup. Rozmiarek recommends waxing at least a week before the wedding so your skin texture has a chance to bounce back. Don’t worry if you have acne, rosacea or scarring. “That is really easy to cover up with makeup,’’ Rozmiarek says.
