November 10, 2018, Bella Terre Reception Hall and Vineyard
Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini met through mutual friends at a street dance in Ruthven, Iowa, and were engaged on a Christmas trip to Bradenton Beach, Florida. With a November wedding planned, the bride chose colors that would work well with fall and winter themes: navy, gold and burgundy. Lots of greenery rounded out Julia's vision for a classic and elegant day. The couple's reception venue was their biggest spend. "We both fell in love with the Bella Terre Reception Hall and Vineyard," the bride says.
Special details included Kyle's dance to the "Austin Powers" theme song before the garter toss — "He loves a good spotlight," Julia says — and the bride's something blue: a heart-shaped piece of her dad's old dental scrubs sewn into her wedding gown as a surprise to her mom. But the couple's first look was the most special, Julia says, near some snow-covered evergreens outside the church. "It was such a perfect spot. We were so focused on each other we didn't even care how cold it was."
The snow was unexpected but appreciated for photos. Road conditions were the biggest concern, but cleared in time for guests to travel to the church. Julia bought coordinating fuzzy blankets for herself and her bridesmaids to ease the chill during outdoor portraits after seeing the 30-degree forecast. "We had to run back inside after and defrost our toes, but no toes were lost in the making of our wedding photos," the bride says.
The biggest adjustment for married life has been combining finances and spending habits, and the former athletes at Briar Cliff University enjoy Sunday morning coffees from the Keurig they received as a wedding gift. Kyle loves how Julia makes him laugh "on a daily basis," and Julia calls Kyle the life of the party.
Essential details
THE COUPLE Julia Ecklund and Kyle Semprini
WEDDING DATE November 10, 2018
PHOTOGRAPHER Katlin Luebbe Photography
REHEARSAL DINNER Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs
CEREMONY St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
RECEPTION Bella Terre Reception Hall & Vineyard
VIDEOGRAPHER Isaac Mertens
BRIDAL GOWN Mikaella, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ACCESSORIES Veil and belt: Ready or Knot
HAIRSTYLIST Reveal Salon and Spa
MAKEUP ARTIST Jordan Shely/Reveal Salon and Spa
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Mori Lee, Bridal Traditions
MEN’S ATTIRE Halberstadts, Des Moines
RINGS 14 Karat
FLORIST The mother of one of the bridesmaids
CAKE Lorraine Arthur
CATERER Hy-Vee
MUSIC COMPLETE Weddings + Events
TRANSPORTATION T & T Party Bus
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Amber Vesley
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Holiday Inn & Suites Council Bluffs
HONEYMOON Custom Cruise and Travel
