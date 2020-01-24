September 20, 2019, The Club at Indian Creek
NIGHT OUT Three years after they connected on Tinder, Evan Johnston proposed to Jory Schweers at home. He planned a party afterward at Jory’s favorite bar in Benson, Bärchen Beer Garden.
KIND OF TRADITIONAL Jory wanted a clean and classic wedding. Their colors were black, white and light gray with eucalyptus for color. “We have been described as the most nontraditional traditional people. We had a nontraditional wedding with lots of traditional family/personal touches,” Jory says.
LONG WEEKEND They married on a Friday because most of Jory’s family and friends were coming from Colorado and the couple wanted to spend as much time as possible with them. “We planned an after party for the next day so people didn’t rush home,” Jory says.
TENDER MOMENT Jory had planned for her 80-year-old dad to partially walk her up to the altar. He had other ideas. “He insisted that he walk with me down the stairs and to the altar,” Jory says. “Everyone cried.”
CHUG-A-LUG Jory’s childhood best friend and bridesmaid hid Smirnoff Ice under the head table as a prop for her wedding toast. “We got ‘iced’ so we had to chug the drinks in front of everyone. It was a riot and totally fitting for our friend groups!”
SMILE! For the guest book, guests photographed themselves with a Polaroid camera and included a note as they affixed the photos to pages in the book. Party favors were mini candles to “Keep the fire burning.” “Our memorial table got a lot of mention as well.”
NO GIFTS Instead of buying something for each other, they spent the money on their guests and family. But they love the Keurig espresso and latte machine they received as a gift. They often enjoy coffee together on weekend mornings. “Now we feel like we are doing it in style,” Jory says.
FAST FORWARD Jory says after the ceremony everything was a blur. But there are special details she’ll always remember. First, her sister decorated their cake while they were taking pictures because she thought it looked too plain. They also had an open bar with a signature drink – a gin fizz – and napkins that read, “Let the fun Be-Gin.” Hotel guests received welcome bags with a note from the pair and their favorite game-day snacks, a Johnston tradition. “We did that because a Husker game was the next day, and we planned to watch it during our after party.”
SPECIAL TOUCHES Jory and her mom wore matching necklaces made from her paternal grandma’s wedding ring. The bride also carried her maternal grandma’s handkerchief. Evan wore cuff links that had belonged to his great-grandpa. Jory and Evan forgot their toasting glasses, a gift from Evan’s great-uncle Ted, but made sure to use them at the after party. “A note said that he saved them for when Evan met his wife.” The flowers were wrapped in lace from Jory’s mom’s wedding dress.
LEARNING FROM EACH OTHER Evan says there’s no one like Jory. She’s relentless about pursuing what she wants but also knows how to let loose and have a good time. “She’s a great conversationalist and makes new friends with ease by using her sense of humor,” he says. Jory says strong and independent Evan is her biggest inspiration to be the best version of herself. “He understands me and knows how to put up with my (sometimes many) moods. We have fun together, and he is the only person I want to share everything with.”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Jory Schweers and Evan Johnston
PHOTOGRAPHER Emilee Brown Photography
WEDDING DATE September 20, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.
CEREMONY AND RECEPTION The Club at Indian Creek
BISTRO LIGHTING FadeUp Design Group
VIDEOGRAPHER Cody Brown/Brown Video
BRIDAL GOWN Mikaella, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ALTERATIONS Libia Pollens
ACCESSORIES Hairpiece: Sara’s Boutique/Etsy; Family heirloom diamond necklace; nose ring stud: Big Brain; shoes: Vans; Family heirloom cuff links
HAIRSTYLIST Bella Daugherty
MAKEUP ARTIST Kalinda Kehn
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Birdy Grey
MEN’S ATTIRE The Groomsman Suit
RINGS Blue Nile Jewelry
FLORIST Jess Franks/Ethereal
CAKE Tonya Brown/Cake Creations Omaha; Mark Pettit/Pettit’s Pastry
CATERER Abraham Catering
RENTALS Honeyman Rent-All
MUSIC Travis Dean/DJ and Lights LLC
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Rachel Birdsall/Enterprise Media Group
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Residence Inn by Marriott Omaha West
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Maddie Dytrych, day-of coordinator at Indian Creek
HONEYMOON Munich, Germany
