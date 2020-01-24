LotkerWedding-35.jpg
April 6, 2019, Silverthorne Pavilion, Silverthorne, Colorado

Matthew took Jordan on a trip to his grandparents' homestead in Oberlin, Kansas. He proposed to her at the pasture where his late mother's ashes were spread, with a view of the entire countryside before them. They planned a woodland, rustic wedding of 220 guests in Silverthorne, Colo.

Catering and the bar tab were their biggest expenses, but the bride has one tip for others planning weddings: "You don't need as much cake as it may seem!" 

The couple love the mountains, and chose the Silverthorne Pavilion for their ceremony and reception. Blanket-shawls and sparkly Ugg boots came in handy for mountainside portraits of the wedding party. The bride's favorite details were a photographer who personalized their experience, and the bouquets — made of sola wood and purchased on Etsy. 

"I wanted my money to go further. With wood flowers, I am able to cherish them forever, and real flowers I would only enjoy for a short time. Another reason was the transporting of flowers, traveling five hours with real flowers would have been a challenge."

Essential details

THE COUPLE Jordan Siekman and Matthew Lotker

WEDDING DATE April 6, 2019

PHOTOGRAPHER Emily Kowalski Photography

REHEARSAL DINNER Elk Run Lodge, Silverthorne, Colorado; the couple made and served the meal with the help of host couples and their families

CEREMONY AND RECEPTION Silverthorne Pavilion, Silverthorne, Colorado

BRIDAL GOWN & ACCESSORIES Stella York, Bridal Isle, Loomis

HAIRSTYLIST Say I Do Formal, Westminster, Colorado

MAKEUP ARTIST Say I Do Formal

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Kennedy Blue

MEN’S ATTIRE Shepler's Western Wear

RINGS Riddle's Jewelry

FLORIST Paisley Moon/Etsy

CAKE Blue Moon Bakery, Silverthorne, Colorado

CATERER Black Diamond Gourmet, Breckenridge, Colorado

MUSIC Good Tyme Tunes

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER The couple and the mother of the bride

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

