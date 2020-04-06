November 2, 2019, Scott Conference Center
SMALL-TOWN CONNECTION Jill and Nathan met at the 2015 College World Series in Omaha. They discovered that both of their mothers are from Humphrey, Nebraska, a town of about 800. “Out of all the people you meet in this world and you end up with the guy who is from the same small town as my mom. I think both of our reactions were, ‘What are the odds?’”
MINI GETAWAY A group of their closest friends traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where to Jill’s surprise Nate proposed on a morning walk along the beach. “I will never forget that moment,” she says. “It was so great to celebrate with all of our friends, but I had no idea he was going to propose on the trip.”
MOODY CHIC That’s how Jill described their vision for the big day: The darker and moodier, the better. Think beautiful, deep rich tones incorporated with smooth velvet linens and gowns.
ONE OF A KIND They wanted to give their venue a speakeasy vibe, something that no one had ever seen before. “Something jaw-dropping, literally … our jaws dropped! We love uniqueness and details, and we worked with an amazing designer and vendor team to bring our visions to life.” It was a big party, and the dance floor was packed from start to finish.
TOO MUCH FUN? Three men ended up splitting their pants during the party bus ride and reception. They all were trying to do the splits. The first was an accident, but the two others were trying to impress on the dance floor.
EYE-CATCHING As a couple, the sweetest moment was when the church doors opened and their eyes met for the first time. As a bride, Jill’s sweetest moment was with her dad during their first look. “I’ll never forget my brother standing off in the distance watching that moment, wiping tears from his eyes,” she says. “I have never seen him cry before. It was a special time for our family.”
WEEKLY PLAN That’s how Jill divided her chores leading up to the big day. She tried to tackle one or two tasks a week. Some took longer because she was having a hard time making decisions. “Things can become very overwhelming, so delegate yourself to getting the bigger items booked and completed first, and the rest will fall into place.” The best part, she says, was the time spent with her mom. A great team made the day itself go smoothly.
BIG IDEAS They used large statement pieces to draw people’s eyes. Some of their favorites were a 7-foot love sign, a large head table overhang and a floor-to-ceiling greenery wall with Edison bulb lighting. She spent a lot of money on flowers, too, but she said they were totally worth it. So was the open bar. “We all had a blast.”
FAMILY FAVORITES Nate’s grandmother died just before the wedding, so it was special to open the card she had made and read her handwritten note. They also received a custom sign featuring Jill’s grandmother’s famous kolache recipe, written in her handwriting.
MOMENT TOGETHER They didn’t exchange gifts. Instead, they had leather-bound vow journals made and wrote letters to each other, which they shared the morning of their wedding. Nathan says Jill is genuine, lovable, intelligent and easy on the eye. But he’s still adjusting to how much she loves to nap and lounge. She says Nathan is one of the best people you’ll ever meet. “He makes everyone feel like a somebody.” Now, if she could just understand the things he says that only his friends understand.
Essential details
THE COUPLE Jill Johnson and Nathan Greisen
PHOTOGRAPHERS Hayley Dolson Photography; Sam Areman Photography
WEDDING DATE November 2, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Thunderhead Brewing Taproom; Burrito Envy
CEREMONY St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
RECEPTION Scott Conference Center
VIDEOGRAPHER Kriha Films
BRIDAL GOWN Kelly Faetanini, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}
ACCESSORIES Earrings: Haute Bride, Ready or Knot
HAIRSTYLIST Holly Sousek/Atlantis Salon and Spa, Lincoln; Kelsy Greisen/Honeycomb Salon, Platte Center
MAKEUP ARTIST Blush Makeup Artistry
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Jenny Yoo, Ready or Knot
MEN’S ATTIRE Men’s Wearhouse
RINGS Bride: Jared Galleria of Jewelry, Helzberg Diamonds; groom: Amazon
FLORIST Bou.quet
CAKE David Updike/Happy Hollow Club; Chris Greisen/Chris’s Cupcakes
CATERER Scott Conference Center; 1316 Jones Beverage Company
RENTALS Nostalgia Rentals, Rouge Rustic Rentals, 402 Event Services, La Tavola, Chair Cover Elegance, United Rent-All
SIGNAGE AND CALLIGRAPHY Nebraska Barnwood
MUSIC Jackie Havranek, Craig Baumgart, Sebastian Lane, Jeanette Wojtalewicz; DJ Dave Stutsman/NOVA Productions; emcee: Mike Kendall
TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Dana Osborne Design
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Marriott Courtyard, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, all Aksarben Village
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR 402 Event Services
HONEYMOON Aruba