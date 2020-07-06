Many of us know a couple or two who have had to postpone their wedding because of COVID-19. And, make no mistake, the decision was not easy. Sadness, depression, fear and worry have all been felt.
Several people have reached out to me for ideas to help make these couples feel celebrated and special during a challenging time.
An aunt of one of my clients had a wooden recipe holder engraved with the wedding couple’s names, then reached out to guests with a request to send the couple favorite recipes to fill it. The couple loved going to their mailbox to see what the day’s mail held.
Here are other fun, creative ideas.
Handcrafted cutting board
Urban Bark Nebraska offers versions with the couple’s name, monogram or other inscription hand-burned into the wood. The newlyweds can use the handcrafted board for a beautiful charcuterie or fruit display, or display it in their kitchen as an art piece.
Vows booklets
If you have ample lead time, consider sending the couple a set of vows booklets. Include a note suggesting the couple write their own vows and share them privately on the date they had originally planned to be married. These vows could be a very personal way to commit to each other and remember it forever. The booklets also could be used on the new date.
Email shower
Create an email address for the couple and share it with their guests. Ask everyone to email words of wisdom, thoughts, ideas, recipes — anything they wish. On the original wedding date, share the email address and password with the couple. They’ll cherish reading all the wonderful notes of love and joy from their guests. Cap the surprise by leaving a small wedding cake, bottle of champagne and two toasting flutes on their doorstep.
Box of joy
Ready-to-ship gift boxes are popular and come in a variety of themes and price points. Marigold and Grey’s collection of coffees and spa products (and more) includes the option of a handwritten enclosure as a special touch. Simple and Sentimental has a “Thinking of You Two” gift box with two coffee mugs and an encouraging note.
Custom notecards
Letter Lane Design Studio in Omaha offers “his and hers love letters.” Slip the cards in a cute box with a mini bottle of champagne, a beautiful ink pen and a note suggesting that the couple write love letters to each other on their original date, and then seal the envelopes for opening on their new date. The designer is even willing to customize the image on the card set. I often see couples reading love letters written on spiral-bound notebook paper. This is a beautiful little gift that will become a keepsake. Notecards with the couple’s monogram or names are another customized option.
Yard art
Depending where they live, you could always “Card Their Yard.” For a fairly reasonable price, you can have ”Love will prevail” or another fun message printed on a yard sign. Also, a DIY or contracted balloon installation would bring a smile for sure.
Greeting card
Naturally, there are a lot of great ideas for making a couple feel special. The gesture does not need to be as grand as involving all the guests. A simple greeting card sent the week of the original date would make any COVID couple feel special.
The author owns Carrie Dayton Events, an Omaha-based boutique firm specializing in wedding planning and design. She blogs at carriedayton.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.