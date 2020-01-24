Silverthorne Pavillion Wedding

The wedding of Jordan Siekman and Matthew Lotker, of Cozad, matched icy blue dresses and burgundy shirts against snow-capped Colorado mountains.

 Emily Kowalski

Color us smitten with the wide spectrum of palettes — warm, cool, monochromatic, neutral — couples are choosing for their winter wedding details. Some of our favorites:

1-Winter palettes for web.jpg
2-Winter palettes for web2.jpg
3-Winter palettes for web3.jpg
4-Winter palettes for web4.jpg
5-Winter palettes for web5.jpg
6-Winter palettes for web6.jpg
7-Winter palettes for web7.jpg

Real Wedding: Jordan Siekman and Matthew Lotker

Jordan Siekman and Matthew Lotker were married April 6, 2019, at Silvethorne Pavilion in Silverthorne, Colorado.

