Matthew Hjersman Everson handled all the details of his Seattle honeymoon with wife Johnna.
Taylor Jurgens and Kelbey Heider handled the honeymoon planning for their weddings too. Taylor and wife Bailey went to an eco resort in St. Lucia, while Kelbey and Nicole traveled to Costa Rica. Both are in the Caribbean.
Marriage is a partnership, Hjersman Everson says, so it was natural for him to handle a share of the planning for their big day and the trip afterward.
“It’s nice to tag team,” he says. “We could rely on each other’s strengths.”
That’s how Jurgens felt, too. He likes looking at fun vacation spots and finding different activities to do, so lining up their trip to St. Lucia was a no-brainer.
“I knew she was doing a lot of planning,” he says. “I thought that would be a good job for me — to take care of the honeymoon.”
Jurgens, who is in the civil engineering field, says he and Bailey talked over a few ideas, and he was thrilled to find a small resort in St. Lucia that was off the beaten path. They loved the peace and quiet of the bay at their end of the island, but they did some strenuous hiking, too.
“Establish what you’re going to do, whether it’s active or you just want to lounge around,” he says. “Then you can narrow it down to a couple of locations. There really isn’t a wrong answer.”
He says Bailey really enjoyed the trip, and they’ve talked several times about returning.
Kelbey is an attorney and Nicole, a pharmacist, so it was important for Kelbey to find a honeymoon destination that was affordable and easy to get to and fit their busy schedules.
They were married in September in Portland, Oregon, where Nicole is from, and planned their wedding together long-distance.
“We booked the reception venue and church sight unseen off the Internet,” Kelbey says. “It was gorgeous. It was perfect.”
Finding that perfect spot for their honeymoon was their biggest headache, Kelbey says. Costa Rica offered a mix of relaxation and adventure. Plus, it was only eight hours away.
“After I got the ball rolling and had contacted some people who were local, it made it a lot easier,” he says of their February getaway.
His travel agent helped put the trip together, so they didn’t have to worry about getting to and from the airport, a huge relief.
They explored the Arenal volcano in Costa Rica, and saw all sorts of wildlife like birds, snakes and sloths.
“It was just a really cool area to visit,” Kelbey says. “It was an awesome trip.”
Matthew and Johnna’s adventure started even before they got to Seattle, where they stayed at an Airbnb on Bainbridge Island. After flying to Chicago, they took the train west and enjoyed sights such as Glacier National Park along the way.
Their only regret about the three-day trip by train? Not getting a sleeping car and being forced to try to sleep on what Matthew says was no better than a first-class airline seat.
“We should have splurged on that,” Matthew says.
Still, they say, it was an awesome trip and a wonderful honeymoon. And Matthew felt as though he had done his share of the wedding planning.
As a former DJ, it was natural for him to book someone for their reception. He also helped with the venue and food.
“I got the big pieces in place and Johnna did the rest,” he says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.