Beach honeymoons and vacations are always a good idea. Depending on your travel style, you might prefer an all-inclusive stay or an all-out adventure. For a little bit of both, Grand Cayman could be the destination for you. This Caribbean island offers a happy balance of ocean activities and tranquil relaxation. There’s not much surf here, but the trade-off is crystal-clear water and sugary-soft sand. Here are highlights from my recent travels there.
Favorite snorkeling spots
- Cemetery Beach, for an underwater paradise full of coral and brilliant-colored fish of all shapes and sizes.
- Spotts Beach, for the sea turtles.
- Rum Point Beach, for the clearest water I’ve ever seen and stingrays within 100 feet of the beach. Starfish Point is just down the road.
- Wreck of the Gamma, for easy snorkeling right off the beach. Go in the morning on a clear day for fewer people and clear viewing of the shipwreck and fish.
Don’t miss
- Seven Mile Beach, for glorious sunsets and coral sand.
- Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, for hiking and blue iguanas (in a preserve, not in the wild).
- Crystal Caves, for stalactites and stalagmites.
Where to eat
- Bácaro, for Italian tapas and a wine bar.
- Cracked Conch, for the waterfront view.
- Casanova by the Sea, for the Italian Piazza décor.
Where to stay
- Seven Mile Beach, for proximity to activities and dining (but more expensive lodging than other areas of the island).
- Bodden Town, for an authentic Caribbean vibe and affordable rooms.
- Rum Point, for great accommodations and activities without the crowds.
What to pack for a week at the beach
- Backpack
- Insulated lunch bag
- Stainless steel reusable water bottle
- 3 pairs of shoes, for beach, walking and dinner
- 3 swimsuits, including a one-piece that can double as a bodysuit
- Sunglasses
- Panama hat, for a trendy look that also shades your face
- “Reef friendly” waterproof sunscreen
- Snorkel gear, available on Amazon.com for less than $40
- GoPro HERO7 Black and GoProFloaty, for snorkeling, surfing, wakeboarding and other water activities
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.